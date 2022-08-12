Who is Connor Shennan? Meet the Cosmic Love Season 1’s air element

Season 1 of Amazon Prime’s new dating show Cosmic Love has released on August 12 with singles who have embarked on a journey to find love through astrological guidance. Moreover, each represents the four signs of astrology- Air, Water, Fire, and Earth. 27-year-old Connor Shennan represents ‘air’ on the show and is eager to find his ‘twin flame.’

Cosmic Love will also feature four singletons who find love amidst 16 other singletons. Moreover, the four singles representing the four elements of astrology will be guided by authors Ophira and Tali Edut (a.k.a. The AstroTwins) and the mysterious Astro Chamber (voiced by Cree Summer). Also, the course of the show will be bent by drama and temptation.

The official synopsis of the show on Amazon Prime reads,

In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Each individual represents one of the four elements of astrology (Air, Fire, Water, Earth).

It continues to add:

Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology?

Connor Shennan from Cosmic Love has appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live

Connor Shennan is a wildlife firefighter whose zodiac sign is Gemini. Recently, he appeared on Bravo’s hit interactive show, Watch What Happens Live. He played the part of a bartender along with his Cosmic Love co-star, Noel Allen. Shennan also shares about his experience of being on the show on his Instagram handle. He wrote:

Still can’t believe @superfitnoel and I were bartenders on @bravowwhl with @bravoandy . 🍸What an incredible experience. Thanks for having us @bravotv @kathryndennis @oliviabflowers - we’ll mix a cosmic cocktail for you anytime.😎

Moreover, as a person, Connor loves music, nature, sports, and cracking snarky jokes. He has shared many moments on his social media where he is water surfing, fishing, shooting, etc.

Furthermore, Connor also has some advanced astrology knowledge using which he will make thoughtful moves on the show to find the love of his life. Also, being a Gemini air element, he turns out to be a witty wordsmith who connects through conversation. His overthinking nature about every little detail might pose a problem in his way to love.

The “ever-changing” nature of the Gemini single may also pose problems during the show. The zodiac sign fascinates a lot of variety; thus, it can be challenging for just one person to hold Connor’s attention for a reasonable amount of time.

His description on the show’s official page reads;

Will Connor find a woman who can hold his full attention? Or will he succumb to the Gemini traits of getting lost in his thoughts, allowing his head to interfere with his heart?

Viewers can watch episodes of Cosmic Love on Amazon Prime.

