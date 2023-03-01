Who is Constance Marten? Aristocrat's links to Royal Family explored as she and partner are arrested on manslaughter suspicion

British aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after the duo went missing on January 5, 2023. Police officials are still searching for their infant baby.

On February 27, the Metropolitan Police arrested the duo, who refused to reveal any information about their newborn baby. This has led authorities to fear for the safety of the child.

Sussex officers spotted Constance Marten and Gordon at Stanmer Villas in Brighton on the night of February 27 after a local reported seeing them before 9.30 pm. They were detained on suspicion of infant abuse and murder on the same day, according to officials.

A day after the arrest, police said that the baby's life is in extreme danger given the temperature outside.

Constance Marten's grandmother had the late Queen as her godmother

Born in 1987 to Virginie de Selliers and Napier Marten, a page to Queen Elizabeth, Constance Marten has been a tabloid favorite.

Her grandmother Mary Anna Marten had the late Queen Mother as her godmother. Constance was labeled an "it girl" in 2008 when she appeared on the 'Babe of the Month' page of the upscale magazine Tatler while she was still a student.

She is thought to have paid for her years at acting school with a multi-million-pound trust fund held at C. Hoare & Co, the UK's oldest private bank. She is said to have lived a secluded routine since moving in with her boyfriend Gordon in 2016.

Mark Gordon, on the other hand, is a convicted s*x offender who spent 20 years in jail on r*pe and battery charges, as per The Independent. He was deported back to the UK in 2010 and reportedly met Constance six years later.

As for her arrest alongside Gordon, the Metropolitan police said the duo provided no information that hinted that their child was seriously harmed. Authorities have launched an urgent operation to find the baby, who has reportedly not received any medical attention since its birth.

As per The Guardian, senior investigating officer DS Lewis Basford shared:

“I can confirm that they were initially arrested on suspicion of child neglect. I can now confirm that they have been further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and that they remain in custody at police stations in Sussex. The baby was not with them, and we have not found the baby as yet.”

Authorities are now asking the public to look for signs of the infant in places like sheds and outhouses. On February 28, Basford told reporters that Constance Marten and Gordon were living outdoors before they were spotted.

Basford continued:

“Working hypothesis still remains that we believe them to have been in the open land and open areas, that is why our focus and our search is where it is. We are conscious to the fact that there are outbuildings, it’s a vast amount of land.”

The officer added that detectives are open to the probability that the infant may have been handed over to someone else, but are not sure about it.

