Four individuals were convicted in the September 2017 shooting and stabbing death of Kelli Underwood. These included Kelli Underwood's former boyfriend Ronnie Welborn and his then-girlfriend Kadie Robinson. Reports state that Welborn and Robinson hired two hitmen to put an end to the twisted love triangle between them and Underwood. Welborn hired Robert Veal and Delvin Powell, who were working at the victim's home when they killed her.

Veal and Powell were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after they were found guilty of capital murder. Meanwhile, Welborn and Robinson pleaded guilty to murder, with the former receiving a life sentence with parole and the latter being handed a 30-year prison term.

An upcoming episode of Mean Girl Murders will revisit single mother Kelli Underwood's brutal killing. The episode, titled Desperate Texas Housewives, airs on ID this Monday, April 3, at 9:00 pm ET.

The synopsis states:

"Bitter accusations unleash after single mom Kelli Underwood moves in with her best friend from high school; Kelli's daughter finds her dead, and investigators begin to uncover secrets and betrayals among the women of a small Texas town."

All four individuals were connected to Kelli Underwood's killing using witness statements and digital evidence

According to reports, in November 2017, authorities in the Collin County city of Princeton arrested four people in a murder-for-hire plot of a single mother, Kelli Underwood. She was found shot and stabbed multiple times at her home on September 20 of that year, after being involved in a love triangle.

All four, namely Ronnie Welborn, Kadie Robinson, Robert Veal, and Delvin Powell were charged with felony capital murder for remuneration or murder for pay for their respective direct or indirect connections to the 46-year-old woman’s death. Underwood knew all of the accused and her killing was the consequence of a love triangle gone bad.

Reports state that Welborn and Robinson had a newborn baby. But the former had a secret relationship with Underwood in the past and was also her boss at a Farmersville sheet metal fabrication company where she worked for nearly five years. Welborn hired two hitmen, Veal and Powell, who worked for Underwood at her house before shooting and stabbing her multiple times.

Underwood's neighbors claimed to have spotted the two men, later identified as Veal and Powell from Plano, with the 46-year-old at her home on the last day she was known to be alive. Law enforcement, after conducting numerous witness interviews and reviewing cell phone evidence, learned that they were recruited by Ronnie Welborn and his then-girlfriend Kadie Robinson to carry out the killing.

Both Robert Veal and Delvin Powell were found guilty of capital murder, receiving life sentences at their trials in August 2019 and January 2020, respectively. Ronnie Welborn and Kadie Robinson, on the other hand, pleaded guilty to murder. The former was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole while Robinson was handed a 30-year prison sentence.

Mean Girl Murders on ID will further delve into Kelli Underwood's murder-for-hire case on Monday.

