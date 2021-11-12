Who was Coronji Calhoun Sr? Tributes pour in as Halle Berry's son in 'Monster's Ball' passes away at 30

Actor Coronji Calhoun Sr recently died at the age of 30. He appeared alongside Halle Berry in the 2001 film, Monster’s Ball, and played the role of her son.

Calhoun Sr’s mother, Theresa C. Bailey, mentioned on a GoFundMe page that her son passed away on October 13. In an interview with CBS affiliate WWL-TV, she said that the death was because of congestive heart failure and lung problems.

News of Calhoun Sr’s death was reported last month on Instagram and the public also paid tribute to him in the comments section of his final post. Halle Berry and Monster Ball’s producer Lee Daniels also contributed $3,394 each to GoFundMe.

"It isn't going to be worse than what the kids at school do to me," he said.💔 Very sad. RIP.

Coronji Calhoun Sr’s mother also mentioned that she is happy with the love her son has received from the community and his adopted family.

She has asked the public to remember and love their neighbors as they are, since Coronji did the same for the whole community. The actor is survived by a 10-year-old son and a 13-year-old stepson.

A look into the life and career of Coronji Calhoun Sr

Born in 1991 in the United States, Coronji Calhoun Sr was an actor. He did not have a Wikipedia page and was mostly known for his appearance as Tyrel alongside Halle Berry in the 2001 film, Monster’s Ball.

Since Monster's Ball is the only film where he worked as an actor, details related to his family and education are currently unavailable.

Directed by Marc Foster and produced by Lee Daniels, Monster’s Ball was theatrically released on February 8, 2002. The film received positive reviews from critics and the performances were particularly praised.

Monster’s Ball was a box office success and was nominated at the 74th Academy Awards in the categories of 'Best Actress' and 'Original Screenplay'.

Before the Academy Awards in 2002, Halle Berry said it was tough for her to be abusive towards Coronji Calhoun Sr, since her character berates him for being overweight. Berry said that she was worried about damaging Coronji emotionally and so she used to talk to him a lot, showering him with love and affection.

