Who are the 'courtship.'? All about American Song Contest duo

The American Song Contest is all set to witness a fun and energetic duo named 'courtship.' They love music to the core and have created some amazing songs together.

The pair will perform on the music reality show this coming Monday on NBC and try to get selected for the next round of the American Song Contest.

All about American Song Contest courtship

This season in the American Song Contest Oregon will be represented by 'courtship.' - a duo of a Portland native, Eli Hirsch, and Los Angeles native, Micah Gordon.

According to the official website of the show:

“Classical jazz pianist Micah Gordon and pop-punk musicians Eli Hirsch met at a gig early in their careers. Inspired by the vibrant nature of Oregon, they instantly created the feel-good indie-pop duo courtship.”

The 27-years-old Hirsch, who now lives in Los Angeles, graduated from Cleveland High School and has spent his teenage days “playing music in various bands” in Portland. Bands such as The Decemberists and Everclear have highly influenced Hirsch in his musical journey.

He was a regular at the “Backspace”, an Old Town spot in Portland that closed in 2013. In fact, as per an interview with The Oregonian/OregonLive, he credits his native place for the “formative lessons about music” and helping him learn “how to be in bands, how to book shows, how to play shows, how to write songs”.

After playing for years in Portland, the singer moved to Los Angeles in 2014 or 2015 to explore “more creative opportunities in music” and that’s where he met his singing partner Gordon.

The duo met at the show and instantly hit it off and decided to make music together that would be “a nice blend between alternative, and funky dance music”. The duo decided to be called as courtship.

Speaking about the reason behind the unique name, with lower-case “c” and period punctuation, 28-years-old Gordon said in the interview:

“Because we’re pretentious. Literally, there was zero reason behind the lower-case and the period.”

According to the show’s website, the artist on the music completion show will “perform a new, original song, celebrating the different styles and genres across America”.

The duo will be singing Million Dollar Smoothies on the show and will try to win the hearts of everyone with their song in the American Song Contest, airing March 28, 2022.

