Who created The Pee-wee Herman Show? All about Paul Reubens

One of the most popular American actors from the 1980s, Paul Reubens, died from cancer at the age of 70 on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Reubens is best remembered for creating and portraying the iconic comic character, Pee-wee Herman. An impatient and fun-loving character with effeminate mannerisms and quirky expressions, Herman first appeared as an improv character.

It later culminated into a motion picture with Pee-wee's Big Adventure in 1985, with a tone down on the adult humor previously associated with the character. This ultimately paved the way for the Emmy Award-winning CBS children's series, Pee-wee's Playhouse.

The official Pee-wee Herman Instagram page uploaded the following post after his demise:

The caption under the post reads:

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit."

The post also includes a public statement that Paul Reubens himself made:

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

In the same post, there was also a public appeal from the actor that any expressions of sympathy be made in honor of his late parents, Judy and Milton Rubenfeld, to "Stand up to Cancer" organizations or those involved in the care or research for Dementia and Alzheimer's.

A look inside the legacy of Paul Reubens

Brought up in a humble Jewish household, Paul Reubens was born in Peekskill, New York on August 27, 1952. He later moved to Sarasota, Florida where his passion for acting developed. As a child, he would often visit the "Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus" in Sarasota, where his interest in the field of entertainment sparked.

Post high school, he attended the California Institute of the Art soon after which he juggled a number of plays and gigs before joining the Los Angeles–based improvisational comedy group "The Groundlings". Here, he was a troupe member for six years, working with the likes of Bob McClurg, John Paragon, Susan Barnes, and Phil Hartman.

It was during his association with The Groundlings that his famous character "Pee-wee Herman" originated as part of an improvisation exercise. The character sketch for Pee-wee was that of an aspiring comic unskilled at telling jokes. Phil Hartman and John Paragon, his fellow Groundling members, also helped him write this character.

The character went on to progress as a stage play in the late 1970s (The Pee-wee Herman Show), an HBO motion picture in the 1980s (Pee-wee's Big Adventure), a CBS Saturday-morning children's program (Pee-wee's Playhouse) to a Netflix original film (Pee-wee's Big Holiday).

Besides, Pee-wee Hermann, Paul Reubens is also known for projects like Mystery Men (1999), Blow (2001), Reno 911! (2006), 30 Rock (2007), Pushing Daisies (2007), Life During Wartime (2009), The Blacklist (2014–2015), Accidental Love (2015), and Mosaic (2018). He last appeared in the Fox animated sitcom Bob's Burgers.

Paul Reubens is survived by his sister, Abby, and brother, Luke.