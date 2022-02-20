Who was Dale Critchlow? 'Napoleon Dynamite' actor passes away at 92

On Friday, February 18, Jared Hess’ Napoleon Dynamite actor Dale Critchlow passed away at the age of 92. His family shared the news of his demise with a local publication, The Preston Citizen. As per Deadline, the nonagenarian passed away at MorningStar Senior Living facility in Idaho Falls.

However, the cause of his demise was not disclosed by the family. Considering his age, it is likely that Critchlow had a natural death. According to an obituary in local publications, the late Idaho resident’s funeral would be held in Preston next week on Friday.

What is known about the late Napoleon Dynamite actor Dale Critchlow?

Dale Critchlow was best known for portraying Farmer Lyle in 2004’s Napoleon Dynamite. In the movie, he portrayed a chicken farmer who shot a cow just as a children’s bus passed by. He also appeared in multiple scenes, including the one where his character eats with Jon Heder’s Napoleon at the farm.

Following his foray into acting with the 2004 sleeper hit, Critchlow became a local celebrity of sorts in his town of Idaho Falls. He appeared in Kurt Hale’s Church Ball two years later, where he played Rodney Munch. Throughout his brief career as an actor, Dale Critchlow appeared in only two movies from 2004 to 2006.

How did Critchlow become an actor?

In a 2020 interview with EastIdahoNews.com, Critchlow spoke about his spontaneous foray into acting, which was owed to director Jared Hess. The Utah-native elaborated that he met the filmmaker over missing sheep. Critchlow narrated an incident where his sheep had escaped to Jared Hess’ mother’s farm.

At the time, Hess helped Critchlow with the return of his sheep. Later, Hess reportedly offered the late farm-owner the role of Lyle in Napoleon Dynamite. Critchlow praised the film in his interview with EastIdahoNews.com. He said,

“I thought it was kind of funny in places, and in a few places, it was kind of dragged out. He done a pretty good job.”

Critchlow is reportedly survived by his four children and grandchildren. His wife of over 49 years, Glenna Marie Hunsaker, passed away in 2008.

