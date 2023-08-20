Who is Dan Garrett? Taking a look into the backstory of the original Blue Beetle referenced in the film

Blue Beetle was finally released in theaters, bringing alongside it the story of the third character to carry the mantle in the comics, Jaime Reyes, who was portrayed by Xolo Maridueña in the film. Focusing on him receiving the ancient alien scarab and getting the super suit that transforms him into the titular superhero, the film delved deep into the comic mythos of the character.

It meant that the film established that Jaime wasn't the only Blue Beetle in the film's world. There have been other people who have taken up the mantle of the character in the universe, and the opening of the film explicitly makes it clear that the first Beetle in the comics, Dan Garrett, did exist - and while it was done so in a blink-and-miss-it reference, there is more to him than meets the eye.

Dan Garrett was the first to take up the Blue Beetle mantle in the comics

The character of Dan Garrett has been reinterpreted many times and through different companies, making his history confusing. For this article in particular, we will be looking at the Charlton Comics origins of the character, as they are relevant to the Blue Beetle film and the most well-known origins of the character as well.

This version of the character was created by Joe Gill and Bill Fraccio and first appeared in Secret Origins Vol. 2 #2 in the comics.

Garrett was an archaeology expert who, along with his partner Luri Hoshid, entered the Egyptian tomb of Kha-Ef-Re, a pharaoh known to possess a powerful alien scarab that was in the shape of a beetle. The scarab was known to give him powers, which he would use to defend his people; however, it would be buried with him in the event of his death.

Garrett and Hoshid are the first to reach the tomb in millions of years and make it to Kha-Ef-Re's sarcophagus, where they found the scarab.

However, when they began to admire the scarab, the cave walls began to tremble in front of them, and the scarab came to life and provided Dan Garrett with powers and a suit that transformed him into the hero known as the Blue Beetle. He was successfully able to make it out of the cave alive, along with Luri.

Dan then smuggles the scarab out of Egypt and takes it with him to the States, where he will use it to fight crime and become one of the Mystery Men in the 1930s, hence becoming the first person to hold the title of superhero as well. At that time, he would be associated with superheroes like Peacemaker too.

The film does mention Dan Garrett as an archaeologist who found the Scarab first during its opening credits in a newspaper headline. However, later in the film, there is no mention of him or even his superhero career, with the story primarily focusing on Jaime Reyes.

Considering that there is a set-up for a sequel here, there is a good chance that we might get to see Dan Garrett in action, as the film does take its time really embracing the mythos of the scarab and exploring its history too.

Blue Beetle is playing in theatres right now.