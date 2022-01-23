Who is Dana Dentata? Canadian model-turned-musician slaps Lil Nas X with a cease and desist letter

Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero, has bought some major legal issues with it for the artist. Also known as Montero Lamar Hill, he is being sued by Dana Denata for using the artwork from her album Pantychrist, in Montero’s promotional video.

Court documents acquired by The Blast show that Dentata sent a cease and desist letter to Lil Nas X and his management team, and has accused them of using copyrighted material similar to the Pantychrist music video.

Dana mentioned that Montero features the use of sonograms that she had shared on Instagram last year to promote the single. Lil used the same for Montero’s promotion alongside singles Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby. Both the tracks topped Billboard Hot 100 and have sold nearly 7 million copies.

The video for LIL NAS X GIVES BIRTH has received 15 million views on YouTube and Dana has requested it be pulled out because of infringement. Meanwhile, Pantychrist was released in July 2021 and has received almost 250,000 views.

Dana’s representation is looking for a settlement between both sides and if that does not happen, a lawsuit could be filed on charges of copyright infringement.

Dentata’s lawyer, Perry C. Wander, has criticized Lil Nas X in the name of his client:

“Lil Nas, desperate not to be a one-hit-wonder, swagger jacked my client’s music video story and stole her struggle sauce and artistic vision to avoid a sophomore slump. Dana is a genuine and authentic artist.”

About Dana Dentata in brief

Dana Dentata is a popular rapper (Image via Lorne Thomson/Getty Images)

Dana Dentata was formerly the frontwoman of an all-girl, metal-punk band Dentata. Although she separated herself from rock music later, her current music is very different and unique.

The rapper calls her current music 'stripper jams,' which is music for dancers, by dancers. The music is aggressive, moody, and perfect to be played in a club.

Dana also credits her time dancing at the popular Toronto club for giving her the confidence to make her independent music. She found it hard to work creatively while being surrounded by men in the past, but now she has confident and unapologetic women around her.

Dentata does not have a Wikipedia page and further details on her date of birth, family, educational background, career, and personal life are yet to be revealed.

More about Montero

Montero is Lil Nas X’s debut studio album and was released by Columbia Records on September 17, 2021. Announced in 2019, the album’s title, cover artwork, and tracklist were revealed in 2021.

It featured guest appearances by Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat. It received decent feedback from critics with praise towards the production and songwriting.

Also Read Article Continues below

Montero was nominated for Album of the Year at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards alongside Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan