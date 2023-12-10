Who is Darren Grimes? British broadcaster trolled for insisting late Kirsty MacColl should have sung at Shane MacGowan’s funeral

Darren Grimes is trending on social media after he shared a post addressing the performance of Lisa O'Neill at the funeral of Shane MacGowan, held on December 8, 2023. The post went viral on all platforms, attracting a lot of criticism from the public.

According to NME, Lisa performed Shane's song Fairytale of New York, with Glen Hansard and band members of The Pogues. However, Darren's post on X (formerly Twitter) stated that late singer Kirsty MacColl would have been a better choice for the same song.

Expand Tweet

Netizen's heavily criticized Darren's words, considering that he mentioned a singer who passed away in 2000. The post has now been deleted.

30-year-old Grimes is well-known as the presenter of Real Britain, which airs on GB News. He has additionally pursued a successful career as an activist.

Netizens express their criticism towards Darren Grimes for mentioning the name of a late singer

Darren Grimes is popular for his work as an activist over the years, but he has also been involved in a few controversies. As mentioned, he landed himself in trouble again for a deleted post, where he insisted that Kirsty MacColl should have performed instead of Lisa O'Neill at Shane MacGowan's funeral.

The post received a negative response from the public, and many are shocked at his tweet, which likely stems from ignorance or unawareness. Although it has been deleted, people continued to share their reactions on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Darren is being trolled on social media, he has not issued any official statement on the controversy. For the unversed, Kirsty MacColl was known for her successful musical projects, including her five albums released between 1981 and 2000.

According to The Guardian, Kirsty died in 2000 in a boating accident that happened at Cozumel, Mexico. The Express stated that Kirsty was hit by a speedboat traveling illegally, and it happened after she allegedly pushed away one of her sons to save him as he stood in the way of the boat.

Darren Grimes has been involved in a few other controversies throughout his career

According to Pink News, Darren Grimes enrolled at the University of Brighton and later became a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is also the founder of a pro-Brexit youth group called BeLeave.

He also established Reasoned, a right-wing youth organization, in 2020 and reportedly requested people to come out to the public and share their "political views." He additionally worked on the promotions of Turning Point UK, which was endorsed by well-known faces after its launch.

GB News officially announced in December 2021 that Grimes was joining them for a show titled Real Britain. This happened after GB News suffered losses due to less viewership. Grimes announced through X in November 2022 that the show was ending, but he returned in April this year.

Darren Grimes landed himself in trouble after interviewing historian David Starkey on his YouTube channel in 2020. David said at the time:

"Slavery was not genocide. Otherwise, there wouldn't be so many d*mn Blacks in Africa or in Britain, would there?"

Darren later shared a post on X, writing that he had not "caught" the comment and rejected everything Starkey said. Although the Metropolitan Police Department launched an investigation, Grimes was not charged.