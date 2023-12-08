Shane MacGowan's funeral is currently ongoing at Nenagh, County Tipperary. The Guardian stated that the singer passed away on November 30, 2023, at the age of 65, after being hospitalized for encephalitis back in December last year. The star had battled with a series of major health issues in recent years until he ultimately succumbed to pneumonia.

The ceremony, on December 8, 2023, was scheduled to start with a procession followed by a funeral mass at a cottage owned by Shane's mother. The funeral is expected to witness the presence of the most famous faces from the music industry.

Owner of JJ Ryan Undertaker and Shane's friend Philip Ryan revealed to Billboard that the ceremony might be attended by a crowd of around 5,000 to 10,000 people.

Shane MacGowan's funeral is supposed to be attended by well-known musicians

Shane MacGowan's funeral will remain accessible to everyone and Irish President Michael D. Higgins is also among the attendees. Johnny Depp, Nick Cave, and many others are also arriving to pay respect to the late artist.

Speaking to Billboard, Nenagh's director of roads, transportation, active travel, health, and safety, Michael O'Connor, stated that parking facilities are also being added for around 1,500 people. He also revealed that MacGowan's songs would be played throughout the ceremony.

Shane MacGowan's friend Philip Ryan also addressed the security arrangements, saying that the law enforcement authorities are working to ensure the entire ceremony continues without any issues.

"It's kind of long way around, so less people to line the routes. Nenagh's a big enough church for a huge crowd. We're going to put some amplification outside for the overflow so they can all hear the mass. We're all going to do our best."

As mentioned earlier, a procession has been organized with a horse-drawn carriage, and an Artane Band alongside a piper lead at the front. The junction of South Lotts Road and Ringsend Road will be the starting point of the procession and will continue towards the MacMahon Bridge, followed by Pearse Street.

After reaching the junction of Lombard Street East, the procession will end at Westland Row. According to BBC, the procession will begin at 11 in the morning and end by 11:45 a.m. Meanwhile, a second procession is also being organized which will go throughout Tipperary County.

Shane MacGowan gained recognition for his work with various bands over the years

Shane MacGowan's official website states that he was never interested in going to school but was fluent in English. He was reportedly 15 years old when he was discovered smoking outside his school campus.

He used to follow the most popular faces from the music industry, including Beatles, Pink Floyd, and more. Before his career in the music industry, he was employed at Stan Brennana's Rocks Off record store and was surviving on fried egg sandwiches on brown bread at the time.

One of Shane's friends, Spider was a member of The Millwall Chainsaws, and the group, along with the inclusion of Jem Finer, led to the formation of the initial lineup of The Pogues. In 1982, the group performed on stage for the first time.

As a member of The Pogues, he contributed to the group's six projects, including their debut album, Red Roses for Me. He was also a member of Shane MacGowan and The Popes and made guest appearances on the singles of other artists like Nick Cave and Sinead O'Connor.