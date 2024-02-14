Who was David Bouley married to? All about the iconic New York chef in wake of his death aged 70

Well-known chef David Bouley unexpectedly passed away on February 12, 2024, at 70, due to a heart attack, as per The New York Times. David was married to Nicole Bartelme at the time of his death and was known for launching various restaurants in Tribeca.

The news of Bouley's death was confirmed by his literary agent Lisa Queen to the Associated Press.

Chef Thomas Keller shared a Facebook post with a black-and-white picture of David Bouley and wrote that he was truly committed to his profession. Keller even described Bouley as a "great chef" who participated in various activities for the entire community and contributed to changing cooking to a "passion pursued by professionals."

He added:

"His reverence for fresh ingredients, good food, and good health knew no bounds. We benefited from how he extolled Greenmarket's produce and freely shared his culinary knowledge. He had a voracious appetite for learning. And he was generous, too – spending time mentoring young chefs."

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes from the public and other popular faces.

David Bouley owned multiple restaurants over the years: Career and achievements explored in detail

David Bouley operated various restaurants throughout his career and was the co-author of a book titled East of Paris: The New Cuisines of Austria and the Danube with Mario Lohninger and Melissa Clark. The book was published back in 2003.

Bouley, who holds dual citizenship in France and the United States, was born in Storrs, Connecticut, and received his culinary training in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and France, as per ABC News. The official website of the Consulate General of France in New York states that he traveled to various countries such as Switzerland and was familiar with their style of cooking.

He launched a lot of spots that focused on food such as Bouley at Home and Bouley Test Kitchen. He gained recognition as the founder of three restaurants including Bouley, Danube, and Brushtroke.

Bouley at Home, which was launched in 2017, was established on around 1,600 square feet of land and it had multiple cooking stations. The New York Times reported that the average price of the menu was said to be around $225 and it was offering lunch for $75 in the beginning.

David also appeared on a video call at the time and said that his only wish was to share his passion for food with everyone else along with the "science of food." He addressed the fear of being diagnosed with some disease among people and said:

"Young people are so nervous about what to eat. There's an epidemic out there of intolerances."

David Bouley's childhood and further career

According to his obituary in The New York Times, David Bouley was born to M. Theresa Salambier Bouley and Henry Bouley Sr. He enrolled at the University of Connecticut at Storrs and then at Sorbonne University.

His first job was at a Cannes-based restaurant named Moulin de Mougins. His work was praised by restaurant critics over the years and he was fluent in various languages due to which he got the opportunity of working in the kitchens of chefs such as Joel Robuchon and Gaston Lenotre, as per his website.

David Bouley's restaurants were famous in Tribeca and he never established anything out of that area. He was known as the creator of a series titled The Chef and the Doctor. David even won a few awards for his contributions to the world of cooking.

His survivors include his wife Nicole, siblings Martin, Jon, Marc, Michelle, and Theresa, and many nieces and nephews.

