Who is DJ Orazio Rispo? Emily Ratajkowski indulges in PDA with real estate mogul's son

American model Emily Ratajkowski was spotted with DJ Orazio Rispo in New York City. On October 14, the 31-year-old star was seen kissing the 35-year-old DJ on a sidewalk behind a series of parked cars. The duo was certainly not shying away from the cameras.

The Gone Girl actress and Rispo were first spotted together during Milan Fashion Week in Italy last month.

In the viral picture, Ratajkowski donned an all-black ensemble with an over-the-shoulder top, pants, and red boots. At the same time, Rispo was seen dressed in a green corduroy jacket, gray pants, and sneakers.

After their brief session, the duo rode off on Rispo's bike.

Emily Ratajkowski's new flame, DJ Orazio Rispo, can speak multiple languages

Born and brought up in New York, DJ Orazio Rispo has been a DJ for over two decades and has performed globally. He is the owner of the Brooklyn-based record shop Halcyon, which closed down in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Orazio graduated from Columbia University in 2015 with a degree in psychology and political science, cognitive psychology, and psycholinguistics. Aside from English, he is also fluent in French, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Orazio Rispo is the son of Giampiero Rispo, the owner of the residential brokerage company Domus Reality. The organization is known for selling "luxury" properties in New York City.

As per Hollywood Life, DJ Orazio Rispo has also made his name in the tech industry and currently serves as the chief strategy officer of an app called Sprokit, which aims to connect former prisoners to employers, social services, family, parole/probation, and friends.

Rispo has over 1,400 followers on Soundcloud and has performed for several A-listers like Mark Getty, Stavros Niarchos, Gerard Faggionato, and Uma Thurman. Emily Ratajkowski also follows him on Instagram, but his account is private, with over 4,000 followers.

Earlier in October 2022, Emily Ratajkowski claimed that she was "newly single" for the first time in her life. Her fling with Rispo comes after she was allegedly involved with Brad Pitt. At the time, a source told OK magazine that they were "having fun" together.

An insider revealed:

"He asked her out, and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?"

Emily Ratajkowski's flings and romances come after she separated from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in July 2022 after rumors that he cheated on her.

Speaking about Bear-McClard, a source told Page Six at the time:

"It's gross. He's a dog."

The former duo shares a one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. Emily filed for divorce from Sebastian in September 2022.

