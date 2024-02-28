Who is David Yeomans married to? All about the beloved meteorologist as he leaves KXAN after 12 years 

On Tuesday, February 27, KXAN announced the departure of Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans, who has spent 12 years working for the station. KXAN Austin also revealed that Wednesday, February 28, will be his last day of broadcasting.

Although he was KXAN News' top meteorologist, little is known about his personal life. According to the Mike McGuff blog, Yeomans is married. After a year of engagement, Yeomans proposed to Izzy Wagner in September 2021. He then married her on November 19, 2022.

According to Freshers’ Live, from a friendship that started in 2014, the couple's relationship developed into a relationship. Their turning point came on September 26, 2021, when Izzy gladly accepted David's proposal.

David Yeomans is a three-time Emmy Award winner

David Yeomans is a three-time Emmy Award winner who has been enthralled with the weather. The longtime Austin resident finished his high school education at Westlake and then enrolled at the University of Miami to study meteorology.

After his freshman year at Miami, he returned home to Austin for the summer to work as Jim Spencer’s intern in the weather department at KXAN. He also worked as an intern at CBS4 Miami and Spectrum News in Austin throughout his time in college.

David has the American Meteorological Society's Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal. In 2019 and 2020, he won a Lone Star Emmy Award for the First Warning Weather University series. Furthermore, in 2015, he won another Lone Star Emmy Award for the Summer Weather Outlook, produced by the same team.

Moreover, the Alliance for Women in Media named him Television On-Air Personality of the Year in 2018, and the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters' called him the First Place Weathercast in 2016.

In 2010, he went back to the University of Miami to pursue graduate work in meteorology. While attending graduate school, he participated in campus broadcasting programs, providing a daily weather report on WVUM radio. In addition, he was the primary weather anchor for Newsvision.

Mayor Kirk Watson of Austin proclaimed February 28 to be ‘David Yeomans Day’

Yeomans announced his last day via a social media post (Image via Facebook / David Yeomans | Meteorologist)

Following a stellar 12-year stint, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans of KXAN was honored to leave his position with an official proclamation. Mayor Kirk Watson of the City of Austin formally proclaimed February 28, 2024, as "David Yeomans Day" in honor of Yeomans.

As per KXAN, it said in part:

“Donning his iconic pocket squares and white accent collars, David Yeomans has always jumped into action to guide Austinites through whatever unpredictable event Texas weather has thrown at us."

As per Mike Mcguff's blog, Yeomans uploaded a Facebook post that read:

“It’s a bittersweet day as I close one chapter of my life and open another. After 12 wonderful, fulfilling years at KXAN, my last day on-air in Austin is Wednesday.”

As per KXAN, David thanked his viewers and said,

“While I’ll miss Lake Austin, the Greenbelt and lots of other things about this city, I am really excited for a new challenge and continued growth.”

KXAN also said that David has had a long-lasting influence on their newsroom and that they are immensely proud of everything he has managed to do in Austin.