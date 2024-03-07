Who was Debra Byrd? Tributes pour in as American Idol and The Voice vocal coach dies aged 72

Debra Byrd, an established vocalist who coached singers on American Idol, The Voice, Canadian Idol, Majors and Miners, and many others, has died at the age of 72 in Los Angeles. The cause of her death remained unknown at the time of this writing.

Debra Byrd mentored many legendary and award-winning artists like Bob Dylan and Jennifer Hudson, many of whom also posted tributes to her on social media. Hudson wrote:

"Heartbroken over the passing of Debra Byrd, the vocal coach on American Idol. She encouraged and supported us from the very beginning ! I am so grateful for everything she taught us. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy lives on through the music of countless artists she influenced during her lifetime. Rest in peace, Debra."

According to Deadline, Debra started her musical journey with Barry Manilow, whom she used to perform with after she was done studying theater. After touring for several years with Manilow, Debra released her own single and rose to fame.

Debra Byrd was also a vocal coach for Bob Dylan

Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, Debra Byrd studied at Kent State University, and while in Cleveland, she also attended the Community Voices of Faith Choir.

She then went to Karamu and Dobama theaters to study. After which, she immediately started touring across the globe with Barry Manilow and as a part of the trio in the ladies band LadyFlash. She also performed several times alongside Bob Dylan.

After years of musical experience, Debra started coaching. Her expertise made her the coach to several Grammy-winning artists, recording artists, Broadway stars, actors, and musicians, which included gems like Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia, and Barry Manilow, among many others.

Debra Byrd also secured a place in the Billboard Top 100 in 1976 with her single Street Singin'. A vocal mentor to Bob Dylan, Debra also accompanied him on Hard to Handle: Bob Dylan in Concert and then again for Band of the Hand.

Byrd garnered fame for her role as Da Singer in Broadway’s Bring In ‘Da Noise, Bring In ‘Da Funk. She has many other well-known Broadway credits, including The Human Comedy, Barry Manilow on Broadway, and Haarlem Nocturne.

Apart from that, she has also lent her voice to famous films such as Lion King, 2 1/2 Sisters, Sister Act 2, Deliver Us from Eva, Two Can Play That Game, and Nikita Blues, according to Iforcolor.

She then assumed the role of a vocal coach for American Idol since its premiere episode 1 and stayed until season 10. She then progressed to being the vocal coach for The Voice and also served as the vocal coach for the Oscars in 2014. She was also appointed by NBC to oversee the music production of the 2019 Super Bowl tribute to Prince.

Meanwhile, Byrd was also the artist in residence for the prestigious Berklee College of Music and the chairperson of the vocal department at the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles. Her life has been full of serving the best of her musical talent, and the fan reactions on Twitter are a testament to her popularity.

Details of Debra Byrd's funeral, cause of death, and location are still unknown.