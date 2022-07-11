Who is Deserae Turner? 4 quick facts about shooting survivor

The upcoming episode of Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome delves deep into the shooting of a teenage high school girl named Deserae Turner.

In February 2017, Turner was shot by her classmate Colter Peterson. Peterson's friend Jayzon Decker was the alleged mastermind of the crime. The two lured Turner to a dry canal in Smithfield in Utah, where Colter shot her and left her to die.

The official synopsis of the episode on Rotten Tomatoes states:

''When Deserae Turner didn't come home after school, her mother and friends began texting her incessantly; a massive search ensued, and 47 of her friends were questioned; her Snapchat turns out to be the key to the mystery.''

The fifth episode of the true crime series will air on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET. Ahead of that, here are some quick facts about the shooting survivor, Deserae Turner.

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: 4 facts about Deserae Turner you need to know

1) She is an award-winning equestrian

Per FOX 13, Turner is an award-winning horse rider. She won the state championship for horse riding prior to her shooting in 2017. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Turner is deeply passionate about horse riding and despite her present medical condition, has expressed her desire to pursue it.

2) Deserae got a robotic left arm after the shooting incident

Turner was reportedly put under a medically-induced coma after she was found in a dry canal in Smithfield, and has since undergone several surgeries. Per FOX 13, in March 2021, she got a robotic left arm prosthesis, thanks to the numerous donations and fundraisers. Turner told the publication that the device will help her move her arms.

3) She volunteers at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint

Turner serves as a volunteer for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint, according to FOX 13. That apart, she manages her own garden and told the publication that she's been donating her flowers to hospice care homes.

She said that she'd received a lot of flowers upon her return from the hospital and was delighted to take up this new hobby after the incident.

4) Turner graduated from high school in 2020

According to CNN, Deserae Turner graduated from Green Canyon High School in May 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in October 2019, Turner was also crowned homecoming queen at her school. She reportedly took her friend Logan Matz as her date and danced on the special occasion.

In a Facebook post, Turner's mother mentioned that Logan and Turner met at a ''4H State Contest a couple summers ago'' and that the pair's two favorite things are ''movie nights and laughing together.'' She also mentioned that it was a night her daughter will always remember.

You can watch the upcoming episode of Lifetime's #TextMeWhenYouGetHome that focuses on Deserae Turner's shooting on July 11, 2022.

