Who was Desmond Wilcox? All about Dame Esther Rantzen as TV presenter quits ChildLine after 37 years

Dame Esther Rantzen has recently exited the popular counseling service, Childline, after serving as its president and trustee for around 37 years. Rantzen has gained recognition as the host of the BBC show That's Life!, and was also married to Desmond Wilcox since 1977, who was also a journalist like her.

Rantzen was diagnosed with lung cancer in January this year, as per Metro. The cancer reportedly started spreading to other organs at the time, and it eventually reached the fourth stage by May 2023, which is the reason she is leaving Childline. The Independent reported that Rantzen's daughter Rebecca will replace her position.

A spokesperson for Dame Esther Rantzen shared a statement regarding Rebecca's joining and expressed excitement.

"[Wilcox] feels deeply honoured to take on this role, she has grown up with Childine and enormously values the many achievements of the service, the dedicated staff and volunteers, all working to protect and support millions of children who have nowhere else to turn."

The spokesperson revealed that Rebecca is scheduled to undergo training as a "volunteer counselor" and is ready to meet all who have been involved with Childline for a long time.

Dame Esther Rantzen is a mother of three children with her late husband, Desmond Wilcox

Dame Esther Rantzen has pursued a successful career as a journalist over the years, and she is popular among the public as the founder of Childline and The Silver Line. But apart from all these, she has been a mother of three children she shares with her late husband, Desmond Wilcox.

According to National World, Rantzen and Wilcox reportedly had an affair for around eight years until they tied the knot in 1977. Wilcox passed away on September 6, 2000, after a long battle with coronary heart disease. He also had to undergo two bypass operations before his death, as per Independent.

Big Red Book stated that Desmond was a journalist who started his career as a reporter in 1948 at Edgware Local. He was the youngest correspondent for the Daily Mirror and joined the current affairs show This Week as a reporter in 1960.

He then joined BBC as the head of general features in 1972 and exited the channel in 1980. Desmond was also the creator of multiple TV shows like The Visit, A Day in the Life, and more. Independent stated that Esther also shared a statement after his death and said:

"I had 32 of the best years of my life with him. He radiated warmth and light into our lives and for the moment we fear that we have lost the sunshine we depended on."

Dame Esther Rantzen shares a statement regarding her exit from Childline

Dame Esther Rantzen spoke to The Express about her exit from Childline, saying that the company held a different place in her heart after its beginning in 1986. She continued:

"But I have been concerned I have not been able recently to listen to children, meet staff and volunteers and spread awareness of our crucial lifeline the way I used to, due to my own health issues."

She also revealed that she and Rebecca made a joint decision that the latter should join Childline since she has been close to the organization throughout her life. Dame explained by saying that Rebecca is also a mother, and so she had a better understanding of the problems common in the lives of children today.

Metro stated that Dame Esther Rantzen will be with her children and grandchildren for this year's Christmas. Shе also statеd that shе was not еxpеcting that shе would gеt to cеlеbratе Christmas this yеar.

Thе 83-yеar-old is known as thе prеsеntеr of shows likе That's Lifе! and Esthеr. Shе also participatеd in thе sеcond sеason of thе rеality show Strictly Comе Dancing.