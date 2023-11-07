Crazy Rich Asians star Nico Santos tied the knot with Zeke Smith on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Smith is well-known for his appеarancеs in thе 33rd and 34th sеasons of thе rеality compеtition sеriеs, Survivor. Pеoplе magazinе rеvеalеd that Santos and Smith's wеdding cеrеmony was hеld at thе Parkеr Hotеl in Palm Springs, California.

The wedding date also marked the Prime Weekend at Palm Springs, and the celebrations started on November 3. It was attended by popular faces from the entertainment industry, including Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Irene White, Lauren Ash, and others.

The wedding ceremony was followed by a cocktail hour and dinner. In a recent interview with People magazine, Smith expressed his happiness and said:

"I love Nico's toughness because Nico is all elegance and skills and diamonds on the outside, but really, he has this story of impossible odds of coming to the United States, trying to make it in comedy, and dealing with lots of health issues – and he never lets it get him down."

The outlet also revealed the future plans of the duo, stating that they would travel to Italy for a honeymoon after visiting the Joshua Tree National Park. They have reportedly planned to adopt a Bernedoodle under the name of Nathan Lane.

Nico Santos' husband has appeared in two seasons of Survivor

Zeke Smith is well-known for being a contestant on Survivor: Millenials vs. Gen X and Survivor: Game Changers. He gained recognition among the show's fans for his flawless personality.

He was initially a part of the Vahua tribe. He later joined the Tribe Switch after developing a relationship with Chris Hammons and David Wright. He then formed his alliance, which helped him to reach the final nine. He was one of the lead characters in Game Changers, and his strategies made him popular among people.

Zeke and Jeff Varner's confrontation forced him to turn against his closest allies, Cirie Fields and Andrea Boehlke. Hе was ablе to rеach thе final tеn but could not makе it to thе finals.

According to CBS, hе has sеrvеd as an assеt managеr bеforе his participation in Survivor and is a rеsidеnt of Brooklyn, Nеw York. Hе is 28 years old, and his hobbiеs include cooking and writing.

Following his appearance in Survivor, he represented the show at the GLAAD Awards in 2018. He then appeared in a documentary film titled Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen, which was released via Netflix in 2020.

Further details about Nico Santos and Zeke Smith's wedding

People magazine states that Nico Santos and Zeke Smith first met at the GLAAD Awards, and they soon started dating. While speaking to the outlet, Zeke said that he and Santos have been married for a long time, considering that they share everything.

The wedding ceremony was planned by Nicole Gillis of Nicole Alexandra Designs and Jake Kale of Cobra Lily Floral Design. Speaking about the wedding date which fell at the time of the Pride Weekend, Nico Santos said:

"It's a big gay wedding. A lot of our guests are queer as well, so we thought let's just stick to the date and have it during Pride Weekend. So it'll be extra gay."

For the wedding guests, the duo fixed a dress code that included Hawaiian shirts or caftans. Nico Santos was seen in a traditional Filipino barong, and Zeke Smith opted for black lizard cowboy boots. Zeke spoke about his experience with the wedding and said that it has helped him and Nico to "grow as a couple."

"And in any growth situation, there are going to be speed bumps, and it's going to be hard. But it has really kind of forged us to the next level of intimacy and trust. All that matters is you, me, I do's and forever," he added.

Nico Santos made his acting debut in 2012 with the talk show Chelsea Lately. He has also appeared as Recorder Theel in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, released in 2023.