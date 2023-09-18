"Double confirmed": John Fetterman dress code controversy explored as recent pictures trigger conspiracy claim

Recently, John Fetterman, the junior Democratic United States Senator of Pennsylvania, found himself amidst controversy when netizens started to compare his old images with his new ones, claiming that the person now representing himself as John Fetterman is actually impersonating him.

The two major grounds on which the claim has emerged are his altered dress code in the Senate chamber in recent months and his donning a mustache instead of his earlier signature goatee.

Previously, John Fetterman wore formal suits to Senate meetings, but since May 2023, he has mostly been wearing hoodies and sneakers, sometimes with joggers and other times with gym shorts. This was right after he spent six weeks in a medical center for clinical depression.

Regardless, social media users have been speculating that today’s John Fetterman is not the real John Fetterman. In this regard, one X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @iFightForKids’ tweet on the same.

A netizen believes Fetterman has a double. (Image via X/PuddinTang)

“Running around impersonating Fetterman”: Netizens target John Fetterman’s recent dress code

Earlier this year, Democratic Senator John Fetterman was absent from the Senate chamber for six weeks. He spent the time at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, treating himself for clinical depression and stroke-related symptoms such as speech and auditory challenges. This was reporter by New York Post, among other media outlets.

However, he returned to the Senate in mid-April, and since then the junior U.S. Representative of Pennsylvania has been seen in informal wear instead of wearing a formal suit and tie, as is the dress code for male senators.

Initially, the Senator tried to bypass the rule by simply staying near the main doorway of the Senate chamber or the side entrance, as per Associated Press.

In fact, he even cast his votes from around these areas. However, the 6-foot-8-inches tall Fetterman could not avoid the attention for long, and in late May 2023, he was accused by Republican Senators of showing a “lack of respect” for the Senate, when he took the center stage wearing hoodies, gym shorts, and sneakers.

Since then, John Fetterman’s appearance has caught the limelight in American politics as well as on social media, with many claiming that the person allegedly disregarding the dress code is not the real John Fetterman, but his impersonation.

Some even claimed he has a clone. Here are some of the wild comments from X in this regard.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Axios reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer discreetly asked the Senate’s Sergeant at Arms to “no longer enforce the chamber’s formal dress code for its members.”

Many have deemed this step a Democratic way of ensuring that the likes of Fetterman do not get slammed for not wearing professional attire to the Senate.

As per the new guideline led by democrat Schumer, male senators would no longer need to wear a jacket and a tie, while female senators would also not be required to wear a formal dress or other business wear on the floor, as per the news outlet.

In fact, in a statement to Axios, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said:

“Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit.”

As per the media source, the change in dress code will be in effect from this week. However, the changes policy only applies to senators and not Senate staff members.

In fact, they will be needed to wear “professional, work-appropriate” attire. Interestingly, this is not the first time the Senate has amended its dress code. Earlier, in 2018, the restriction on female senators wearing sleeveless dresses was lifted.

Last week, Fetterman sparked wild comments online when he had an animated and bizarre reaction to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s impeachment investigation launch into President Joe Biden.