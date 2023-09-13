"Thought this was a clip from the Jerry Springer show": John Fetterman triggers wild reactions with bizarre reaction to Joe Biden's impeachment report

American politician and junior Democratic United States Senator John Fetterman had a hilarious reaction on Tuesday, September 12, when a reporter asked him about the possible impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. He said:

“Oh my God, really? Oh my gosh, you know, oh it’s devastating,” before dismissing it as a joke and laughing it off.

The reaction came immediately after Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy officially announced during a press conference that he was planning to launch inquiry committees to open an impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden on the grounds that the Republicans "uncovered serious and credible allegations in President Biden’s conduct" against him in the recent past, as reported by Business Insider.

Since the video of John Fetterman’s bizarre reaction surfaced on the internet, netizens, too, grabbed the opportunity to make fun of him. In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @johnrich’s tweet on the same.

“Is quite entertaining”: John Fetterman’s reaction to Biden’s possible impeachment inquiry sparks hilarious reactions online

On Tuesday, U.S. Democratic Senator John Fetterman had a wild reaction when reporter Liz Brown-Kaiser asked him about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s announcement that an inquiry committee would be launched into President Joe Biden’s possible impeachment.

Fetterman instantly responded with a sarcastic tone, saying that the news was "devastating" and he couldn’t believe that it was true. He further continued by making hand gestures and pretending to sound scared while uttering:

“OoooOoooOoooOoooh. Don’t do it, please don’t do it. Oh no, oh no!”

In the video that has now gone viral, John Fetterman appears to be less than impressed with the decision and seems to mock it with his unusual reaction. However, Fetterman’s bizarre reaction has garnered traction online, with social media users making all kinds of jokes about it. Here are some of them.

What’s interesting is that this is not the first time Fetterman has joked about Biden’s possible impeachment. In fact, less than a week ago, he addressed a group of reporters and dared the Republicans to go through with it.

“If you are gonna keep threatening it, then go ahead, just do it,” he stated.

In addition, the Pennsylvania Democratic Senator also said that in his opinion the whole idea behind Biden’s possible impeachment “would just be like a big circlejerk on the fringe right” while also suggesting that the Republicans had a strange “fetish for Hunter Biden,” as reported by Business Insider.

Meanwhile, the Republicans’ plan to attempt to impeach Joe Biden is believed to be connected to his youngest son Hunter Biden’s recent criminal tax evasion investigation. In fact, in August, during a House session, Speaker McCarthy alleged Hunter Biden of receiving “special treatment,” as reported by NBC.

Not only that, but according to Republicans in the United States House of Representatives, Biden's son Hunter benefited from business dealings with foreign corporations by arranging access to then-Vice President Biden, who allegedly "had multiple interactions, dinners resulted in cars and millions of dollar."

"Through our investigations, we have found that President Biden did lie to the American people about his own knowledge of his family's foreign business dealings. Eyewitnesses have testified that the president joined on multiple phone calls and had multiple interactions, dinners resulted in cars and millions of dollars into his sons and his son's business partners," McCarthy said.

He continued,

"We know that bank records show that nearly $20 million in payments were directed to the Biden family members and associates through various Shell companies. The Treasury Department alone has more than 150 transactions involving the Biden family. Another business associates that were flagged as suspicious activity by U.S. banks."

McCarthy further stated,

"Even a trusted FBI informant has alleged a bribe to the Biden family. Biden used his official office to coordinate with Hunter Biden's business partners about Hunter's role in Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company."

As per Fox News, McCarthy has asked the House Oversight Committee Chairman Republican James Comer to lead the inquiry in collaboration with Republican Jim Jordan and Republican Jason Smith. Despite telling the press earlier this month that he would hold a House vote before launching the impeachment investigation into Biden, McCarthy on Tuesday did not follow up on his words, reported the media source.