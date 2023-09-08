Does Jim Jordan have a law degree? Education explored in the wake of Fani Willis' scathing letter

U.S. Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican serving in Ohio’s 4th congressional district since 2007, recently demanded all communication records of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with the Justice Department. In late August, DA Willis indicted former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in leading the scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Politician Jim Jordan submitted a letter on August 24 demanding that all records of contact between Willis and the Justice Department be handed over to him, as he suspected that the DA was “attempting to interfere with the 2024 election” in which Trump is the frontrunner for the Republicans, as reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Jordan also added how Willis’ investigation of Trump could “infringe on free speech and other rights” of the ex-president and other defendants in the case.

However, on Thursday, September 7, Fani Willis retaliated at Jim Jordan saying that the latter’s letter contained “inaccurate information and misleading statements” while also accusing the Republican of inappropriately interfering with a state criminal case and trying to pull her down for his “personal political gain”.

She also said that Jim’s letter was proof that he lacked the “basic understanding of the law, its practice, and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically.”

In the wake of Jordan versus Willis, the former’s educational background has come under scrutiny, with many wondering whether he has a law degree or not. As it turns out, Jim Jordan indeed has a legal background and is qualified to investigate the handling of Willis’ indictment of Trump.

Jim Jordan has a law degree from Capital University

Now 59 years old, Republican Jim Jordan was born and raised in Ohio’s Champaign County. As per his official website, he is an alumna of Graham High School (batch 1982), where he was a four-time state wrestling champion with a career record of 150-1.

Later, Jordan graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin, where he was a two-time wrestling champion of the National Collegiate Athletic Association or NCAA.

Jordan also went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Education from Ohio State University, followed by a Doctor of Law Degree from the Capital University Law School, Ohio. However, as per a 2018 interview with the Associated Press, he never sat for the bar exam.

An advocate of the taxpayers, Jim Jordan is not only the United States Representative for the 4th congressional district of Ohio, but also the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a member of the House Oversight Committee. Besides, Jim has served as the Chairman of the House Republican Study Committee during the 112th Congress, followed by establishing and serving as the first Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus in the 114th Congress.

Jordan rose to fame in 2009, when he produced the sole balanced budget alternative to then-President Barack Obama’s budget. The Conservative is the recipient of multiple recognitions in his political career, including the Citizens Against Government Waste Award, the Family Research Council Award, the Americans for Tax Reform’s Friend of the Taxpayer Award, and the 2012 Weyrich Award for being the National Legislator of the Year.

Exploring, in brief, the Jordan-Willis dispute

On August 14, a Fulton County grand jury led by District Attorney Fani Willis indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 other Republicans for reportedly attempting to formulate a scheme in order to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Ten days later, Jim Jordan sent a letter to the Fulton County DA’s office demanding all communication records between Willis and the Justice Department in the matter and claiming that he wished to investigate her for allegedly trying to interfere with the 2024 election. Jordan’s letter noted that Willis started investigating Trump in February 2021, but only brought the charges when the 2024 election was nearing and presidential campaigning and nomination were ongoing.

Not only that, but Jordan’s committee in Washington D.C. launched a formal investigation to figure out whether federal and Fulton County officials have “conspired” their Trump’s prosecutions.

On September 7, finally, DA Fani Willis responded to Jim Jordan’s letter by putting him under fire. As per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Willis’ reply read as follows:

“Its [the letter’s] obvious purpose is to obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous misrepresentations. As I make clear below, there is no justification in the Constitution for Congress to interfere with a state criminal matter, as you [Jim Jordan] attempt to do.”

As for Jordan’s allegation that the date of Trump’s trial, March 4, 2024, was a week apart from election day, Willis responded by saying that Jordan’s concern with the timing was “unfounded.”

She also defended herself by explaining how the delay in the case happened due to uncooperating witnesses and the fact that they needed to be subpoenaed for giving testimony.

The DA further clarified that accusations that she was unfairly targeting Trump were baseless and “his status as a political candidate cannot make him legally immune from criminal prosecution.”

In addition, she stated that a special grand jury brought the charges in the case, and another jury issued the indictments. Moreover, Willis slammed Jordan’s request for information as “illegal and improper” while accusing him of having no legal knowledge whatsoever.

For those uninitiated, Donald Trump is currently facing four counts of separate criminal charges, while preparing for the 2024 election. Meanwhile, this is not the first time Fani Willis’ investigation of Trump has been challenged. Earlier, a few Georgia-based Republicans have proposed to impeach or sanction the DA, however, the state’s Governor Brian Kemp has rejected such attempts.