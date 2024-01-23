Who was Dexter Scott King married to? Family of Martin Luther King Jr's youngest son explored as he passes away from prostate cancer

Dexter Scott King, the second son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., passed away at the age of 64, on Monday, January 22, 2024, after a battle with prostate cancer, as per Fox News. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Leah Weber King, sister Dr. Bernice King, brother Martin Luther King III, and his niece Yolanda Renee King, as per CNN.

The civil rights activist's family and the King Center, MLK's Center for Nonviolent Social Change, broke the news to the media in separate statements.

As per WSBTV, in her statement, Weber wrote:

"He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu. He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might."

Dexter Scott King's family explored as Martin Luther King Jr.’s youngest son dies at age 62

Dexter Scott King was an American civil rights and animal rights activist, who followed his father Martin Luther King Jr.'s values for years. He was born in Atlanta on January 30, 1961, to Dr. MLK Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King.

Scott was named after Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery Alabama, where his father served his first pastorate, as per Fox News. Dexter was also the brother of Martin Luther King III, Bernice King, and the late Yolanda King. He was an attorney, author, actor, and film producer.

King’s brother MLK III said in a statement:

"I am deeply saddened to share that my brother, Dexter Scott King, has passed away. The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. Please keep the entire King family in your prayers, and in particular Dexter’s wife, Leah Weber."

Yolanda King was the oldest child of MLK and Coretta. She died of a heart condition in 2007. Martin Luther King III is an American human rights activist, philanthropist, and advocate, while the youngest sibling, Bernice is an American lawyer and minister, as per NPR.

Dexter Scott King married Leah Weber King on July 12, 2013, in a private ceremony in California. The couple did not have any children. Weber is a New Orleans native, former broadcast journalist, entrepreneur, and consultant.

Scott was only seven years old when his father was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1968. The civil rights activist grew up in Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, just like his father. It was the same place where his grandfather served as pastor.

He graduated from Frederick Douglas High School, where he played football and participated in many other school organizations, as per ABC News. Dexter Scott King then followed Martin Luther King Jr.'s footsteps to Morehouse College in Atlanta Georgia. At the time of his death, Dexter was serving as both Chairman of The King Center and President of the King Estate.

Dexter Scott King was known to have an uncanny resemblance to his father and he portrayed him in the 2002 television movie, The Rosa Parks Story, as per CNN.

As per Fox News, The King family has requested privacy at this time and will respond to media inquiries following a press conference, scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, at 10 am, at The King Center’s Yolanda D. King Theatre inside Freedom Hall.