“Girl he don’t live there no more”: Woman arrested for trying to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home stirs reactions online

A piece of news came to light on Thursday, December 7, evening, that a woman who attempted to set fire to Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home was thwarted by vigilant tourists and off-duty NYPD officers. The historic property, symbolizing American civil rights history, narrowly escaped potential devastation.

The brazen act was captured on video, showing the suspect, dressed in black, pouring gasoline on the front porch, windows, and surrounding bushes of the iconic house around 5:45 p.m.

At this time, two tourists from Utah, who were visiting the site, intervened and managed to prevent the suspect from lighting a fire. According to witnesses, the suspect grew frustrated when she encountered difficulties spreading the fuel.

Two off-duty NYPD officers, coincidentally visiting the landmark, detained the 26-year-old woman after she attempted to ignite a lighter. The suspect has since been charged with criminal attempt arson and criminal attempt interference with government property. As of now, her identity remains undisclosed.

It is worth noting that the prompt action of the off-duty officers and the tourists was crucial in preventing a potential catastrophe. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum commended their efforts, stating, "That action saved an important part of American history tonight."

Atlanta Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry DeBerry highlighted the severity of the situation, stating that the house could have been engulfed in flames within seconds. The Atlanta Police Department, in collaboration with various agencies including, the FBI and ATF, is actively investigating the attempted arson.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home, built in 1895, is under the care of the National Park Service

Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home was built in 1895. Currently, it is under the care of the National Park Service, which acquired the property from the King family in 2018. Ongoing renovations have led to the home's closure for tours since November. The King Center, in a statement, expressed gratitude for the intervention of the tourists and off-duty officers, emphasizing the importance of their quick response.

The King Center acknowledged the seriousness of the incident, stating:

"Tonight, an unfortunate incident occurred at the birth home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as an individual attempted to set fire to this historic property."

They expressed relief that the attempt was unsuccessful and extended prayers for the alleged perpetrator.