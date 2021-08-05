Who was DJ Paul Johnson? All about the Chicago House legend as he passes away at 50 due to COVID-19

American DJ and producer Paul Johnson sadly passed away recently on August 4 at 50 because of COVID-19 complications. According to his Facebook page statement:

“Our greatness passed away this morning at 9am the house music legend we all know as PJ aka Paul Johnson.”

Chicago producer RP Boo said that "we have lost a great legend from our community." DJ Mike Servito said that Paul Johnson taught the world how to bounce to the beat. He added that Johnson's records and music would remain timeless and uplifting.

House music has lost an all-time great. RIP Paul Johnson 🖤https://t.co/Qq37lqCBhj — Mixmag (@Mixmag) August 4, 2021

Johnson was admitted to Little Company of Mary Hospital in suburban Evergreen Park in July, where he was placed on a ventilator. His friends said last week that his health was improving, and he could breathe on his own. However, his agents confirmed his death on Wednesday. The family has requested privacy.

Who was Paul Johnson?

Born Paul Leighton Johnson on January 11, 1971, he was well-known as his self-taught House DJ. His 1999 single “Get Get Down" was a hit worldwide.

He started DJing in 1984 when he was 13. He later began working as a producer with several Chicago house labels. His track "Get Get Down" was a top 5 hit in the UK and a top 3 hit in Greece.

Paul Johnson and his partner Radek started the Chicago house label Dust Traxx. They worked with Robert Armani under the name Traxmen and with Gant Garrard as Brother 2 Brother. His track Follow This Beat, released in 2004, charted at number 8 on the US Dance chart.

Johnson was a double amputee and had been in a wheelchair after sustaining an injury during a shooting in 1987. He lost his first leg in 2003 and the other in a motor vehicle accident last year.

