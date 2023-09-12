Who is Donyale Luna? All about the model ahead of HBO’s Donyale Luna: Supermodel

The world of fashion and modelling has seen iconic figures rise and fall but one trailblazer is here to stay - Donyale Luna. The groundbreaking supermodel from the 1960s will be appearing on our screens with HBO's upcoming documentary, Donyale Luna: Supermodel, to be released on September 13, 2023.

While HBO prepares to explore her life and legacy through the eyes of Nailah Jefferson, Donyale Luna has given us reasons to celebrate her position in the industry for the longest time.

Breaking down barriers and paving the way for a more diverse and inclusive industry at a time when beauty standards were dictated by men, Luna became the first ever Black woman to be on the covers of international fashion magazines.

In this article, we shall learn more about the contributions of the supermodel in the fashion industry and reflect on her extraordinary journey before her untimely death.

Donyale Luna is renowned as the first black supermodel

Peggy Ann Freeman or Donyale Luna was born on August 31, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, United States to working-class parents who had two other daughters. Luna's parents moved to Detroit as part of the Great Migration and settled down to find jobs at the Ford plant and the Young Women's Christian Association.

Having studied at Detroit High School of Commerce, Luna was skilled in typing and data processing. This was also the time she started calling herself Donyale George Luna at the age of 18. Luna also aspired to be an actor before all else.

Luna's sister mentioned that she thought Luna was a weird child who lived in her own dream world. She allegedly created scenarios in her own head which was possibly due to the tumultuous marriage between her parents.

Luna's mother shot her father in sself-defence, here putting an end to the abusive relationship.

With time, she travelled all across Europe and North America for work and as time passed, her passion for acting grew stronger. She lived with her aunt but moved out soon after she landed her first project - Mademoiselle starring Woody Allen. Later that year, she moved into her own apartment.

Luna pulled attention from all over the country, with brands facing backlash for casting a woman of color, and she was subjected to racism on a regular basis. Following the death of her father and a failure in marriage, Donyale Luna was in and out of a hospital for a nervous breakdown.

Referred to as the tall strength and pride of movement of a Masai Warrior in Avedon's What's Happening editorial, Luna went on to work with Cosmopolitan in 1966 and American Vogue in August 1969 and in 1970, which served as vital breakthroughs.

Donyale Luna went on to reside in Italy, Paris, and London, working on projects such as British Vogue (1966 issue), British magazine Queen, and Harper's Bazaar UK all in the same year. She was supposed to be on the cover of Vogue Paris but was eventually moved to the pages inside to avoid offending the French.

Renowned as the first Black supermodel, Luna was the first ever African-American to appear on the covers of Vogue and Harper's Bazaar - a move that set people talking. Donyale also went on to make appearances in Guy Laroche, and Elle.

She also appeared in Salomé (1972), Soft Self-Portrait of Salvador Dali (1970) and Tonite Let's All Make Love in London (1967).

Watch HBO’s Donyale Luna: Supermodel as the movie is set to release on September 13, 2023.