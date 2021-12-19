Who are Doug Ericksen's wife and kids? Family life explored as senator passes away at 52

Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen passed away on December 17, a month after he had revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Ericksen's is mourned by his friends, but chiefly his family, wife Tasha and two daughters.

The state lawmaker, a representative from Ferndale, came down with the virus while he was visiting El Salvador in November 2021. He made headlines when he asked his fellow mates' advice on how to get his hands on monoclonal antibodies, which weren’t available to him in the country.

As per former state Rep. Luanne Van Werven, Ericksen arranged for a medical evacuation flight and admitted himself into a Florida hospital for treatment.

It is unknown whether Ericksen was vaccinated against the virus, but he was a vocal opponent of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate before he died.

It is also unclear what caused his death after his passing was announced publicly on December 18.

Ericksen has served as the state's 42nd district representative in Whatcom County since 1998, according to the Seattle Times. Prior to his election to the Senate in 2010, he served six terms in the state House. In addition, he worked for Donald Trump's campaign in Washington.

Doug Ericksen is survived by his wife Tasha and two daughters, Elsa and Addi

Tasha Ericksen is a primary school teacher (Image via ABTC News)

Doug Ericksen, 52, left behind his wife and two kids. As per Get India News, Tasha works as a primary school teacher and has been a teaching substitute and assistant at schools.

The two have been blessed with two girls - Elsa and Addi, all of whom reside at the Ferndale residence in Washington.

Elsa, who appears to be 21, as per her Facebook profile, studies at the prestigious Dartmouth College. As per the Mirror section of the Dartmouth online news page, Elsa is majoring in government modification with economics and philosophy.

Addi, on the other hand, appears to be inactive on social media platforms.

Lawmakers speak about Doug Ericksen passing away, send prayers to the family

A number of lawmakers expressed shock and sadness on the afternoon of December 18. Washington State Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, said he was thinking of Ericksen’s family.

Braun said:

"It’s just heartbreaking news, what do you do, other than you feel for them, you pray for them."

State Senator Phil Fortunato also expressed his grief about Ericksen passing away:

"It’s tragic, the guy was one of the smartest people I know, and his floor speeches, his knowledge and environmental issues of all that stuff, was just fantastic."

As per media organization The Guardian, the news of Ericksen's death was confirmed by the state Senate Republican caucus.

