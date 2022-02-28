Who is Douglas Mills? American Idol contestant had to wear a halo knee brace for months 

The biggest music reality competition is just a few hours away from premiering. American Idol season 20 is returning with a fresh batch of talented singers who are ready to show off their best.

The show presents 100 contestants who go through several audition rounds which narrow down to 50 contestants. Each season introduces extraordinary singers who directly get to perform for top producers on the show, and Douglas Mills is one of them this season.

American Idol has been renewed by ABC for the fifth time. Season 20 will provide a miraculous opportunity to the participants to win a grand cash prize and sign a record label with the biggest producers in the country.

Who is Douglas Mills in American Idol season 20?

Douglas Mills is an exceptionally talented singer from Kinder High School for the Performing Arts. American Idol surprised the 18-year old with a silver American Idol ticket, which gave him a chance to audition for some of the top producers of the show.

The standout senior was initially unaware of receiving a silver ticket from the show. Samica Knight from ABC'13 showed up to his class in early September and bluffed by asking him to take her on a tour of his institution. In the end, Mills was speechless when Samica surprised him with a silver ticket.

Douglas appeared for his audition and received a massive yes from the judges. After appearing in auditions for Idol judges in Austin in early October, viewers will now get to see the Houston teen from Sunday.

The contestant was highly recommended by his music teachers because of his talent, dedication, and determination after keeping up through multiple surgeries throughout high school. He spent eight months of his life in a wheelchair as revealed by his mother.

In an exclusive clip released by ABC 13 in September 2021, viewers were introduced to Doughlas. The talented singer has had a very miserable life due to a leg injury. Having a longer leg, he revealed:

"This one is longer than this one, and I had a halo on it for like nine months, so six needles going straight into my knee."

Who will be judging American Idol season 20?

Superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry, and singer-songwriter Lionel Richie are set to judge the show for the fifth time in a row.

Also, music mentor Bobby Bones will be replaced by Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen due to his other work commitments.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod