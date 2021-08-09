Who is Dr. Annie Luetkemeyer? All about Julie Bowen's sister as sibling duo rescue lady who fainted while hiking in Utah National Park

Modern Family actress Julie Bowen recently grabbed headlines by coming to the rescue of a woman named Minnie John. During a hike, the New Jersey resident fainted and hit her head in the Utah wilderness. However, she never expected that a celebrity would come to her rescue.

The minor incident occured in Arches National Park. When the woman came back to her senses, she was surprised to see Julie Bowen in front of her. In an interview with NJ.com, Minnie said that she bent forward into her knees and was holding her head.

STAR TO THE RESCUE: 'Modern Family' actress Julie Bowen played the part of rescuer after a woman fainted during a hike while on vacation. | https://t.co/Zh1eXEDeyU pic.twitter.com/0puBoBeknV — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 7, 2021

The 51-year-old actress was hiking with her sister, Annie Luetkemeyer, who is a doctor specializing in infectious diseases. Minnie woke up and saw two women tending to her. Luetkemeyer bandaged the woman’s nose and Julie Bowen told her that help was on the way. John said,

“I kept hearing Julie talking and directing other people, telling me I was going to be okay. My eyes are focusing on Julie and I kept saying 'Are you sure I don’t know you?’”

Minnie was treated for a fractured nose and received five stitches. She thanked Julie Bowen and Annie Luetkemeyer for their help and care.

Who is Dr. Annie Luetkemeyer?

Annie Luetkemeyer representing CDC Foundation's Hepatitis Elimination Summit. (Image via Twitter/EndHepCSF)

Julie Bowen's sister, Annie F. Luetkemeyer, is a Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at the University of California, San Francisco. She specializes in infectious diseases like tuberculosis, HIV, and viral hepatitis.

Annie was born in Baltimore, Maryland. Her father, John Alexander Luetkemeyer Jr. is a commercial real estate developer. She graduated from Calvert School in 1984 and received a distinction in American Studies from Stanford University in 1994.

Annie Luetkemeyer received her M.D. in medicine from Harvard Medical School in 1999 and took training in internal medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. She completed her training in clinical research in 2006 followed by an infectious disease fellowship in 2007.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she researched potential therapies for the disease and was a member of the UCSF cross-campus COVID-19 task force.

