Who is Dubai Bling season 2 star Marwan DJ Bliss married to? All about his wife and kids

Dubai Bling season 2 star Marwan DJ Bliss married his fellow cast mate Danya Mohammed in 2015. The couple has two kids: a son, Zayed, born in 2018, and a daughter named Meera, born in 2020. Danya, also known as Diva Dee, is an enterprising businesswoman who owns multiple businesses, including streetwear cap line BYD and an event organizing firm called The Bicnic.

A star in the Dubai Bling series from its inaugural season, Danya was born on March 31, 1983, in Russia. Although her exact family roots and lineage are yet to be disclosed, according to Nextau, she is of British descent. Danya made an early move to Dubai, where she has resided ever since. Over the years, she has carved out a plush life for herself along with her husband and children.

Dubai Bling, a spin-off of the widely acclaimed Bling Empire, highlights the opulent lifestyles of ten incredibly wealthy individuals in Dubai. The series captures their experiences as they navigate through exclusive social circles, offering a glimpse into the lavish world of the elite in the vibrant city.

A glimpse into Dubai Bling season 2 star Danya Mohammed's life and career

Dubai Bling luminary Danya Mohammed is a distinguished recipient of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Program. Armed with a Master's Degree in Product Management, she is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in the same field.

Beyond academia, Danya wears multiple hats as a vlogger, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. Her marital connection to renowned Middle-Eastern hip-hop artist DJ Bliss, aka Marwan Al Awadhi, adds a layer of cultural significance to her profile.

Danya's entrepreneurial prowess extends to diverse ventures. She exemplifies versatility by managing her streetwear cap line, BYD, and contributing to the event organization sphere through The Bicnic.

She envisions broadening her business horizons, with plans to establish a coffee shop and invest in the apparel, technology, and skin care sectors. As per LifeAtDubai, Danya attributes her success to a talent for conceiving unique and enduring business propositions.

Her strategic vision aligns with a commitment to sustained profitability, reflecting a dynamic and enterprising spirit in the ever-evolving landscape of Dubai's elite. Beyond her diverse business portfolio, Danya commands a significant presence on social media platforms, generating a buzz with regular updates about her professional endeavors and personal life.

Currently boasting over 100,000 subscribers on her popular YouTube channel, she uses the platform to share content encompassing makeup tutorials, travel adventures, and lifestyle insights. Danya's Instagram followers surpassed 300,000 as the figure continued to climb.

This burgeoning online presence opens avenues for lucrative collaborations and endorsements from renowned brands seeking exposure to her engaged audience. Danya has previously endorsed brands such as Gucci, Gaffe Studios, Bambini Fashions, and Mahallati Jewellery through modeling engagements.

As of 2023, Danya Mohammed's estimated net worth, reported by LifeAtDubai, stands at an impressive $1 million. Her income streams are not limited to entrepreneurial pursuits but extend to the revenue generated through her influential social media channels.

Her husband, DJ Bliss, contributes to the power couple's financial profile, with an estimated net worth of around $5 million, according to The Wall Street Weekly. Together, they represent a formidable force in both the business and entertainment spheres.

All previous episodes of Dubai Bling season one and two are available exclusively on Netflix.