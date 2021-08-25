Who is Duke Acapela, aka Lil Duke? Manager slams rumors after rapper is presumed dead after being shot in Chicago

Duke Acapela, aka Lil Duke, has reportedly been shot. There were even rumors saying that he died after the incident. However, his manager has recently confirmed that the claims of his death are incorrect. He wrote in an Instagram story over a photograph of a prayer candle:

“Hang in there gang keep breathing. Need everyone to pray for Duke Acapela he needs yall rn.”

The Kush Entertainment Records manager had earlier rubbished claims of the singer’s demise:

“Don’t believe s**t he stil breathing let’s keep praying.”

Rumors about Lil Duke’s death started to spread on August 23, stating that he had been shot and killed. There has been no confirmation yet from the police. The rapper’s manager has asked his fans through an Instagram story to pray for him since it is the one thing he needs right now.

Damnn... Lil Duke (DayDay World/GVG) is in critical condition after being shot. Keep his name in your prayers🙏Hope he pull through. pic.twitter.com/4oUfQQVp3z — CS88 (@ChicagoScene88) August 23, 2021

Following the rumors, a few people even paid tributes on social media. The report of Lil Duke being shot and killed came through a Reddit post which was later deleted.

So far, there has been no confirmation from his family and friends.

All about rapper Lil Duke

Lil Duke at an event (Image via lilduke60/Instagram)

Lil Duke is a 25-year-old rapper from Chicago. His real name is unknown, but he is of Afro-American descent. He was reportedly born in the US. With 12,000 followers on YouTube, the singer started uploading music videos in 2019 and has around 10 million views totally.

Duke’s best songs include Cold Hearted, Oh My, Dropping Them, Love Me, Right or Wrong, and Broken. He has over 15,000 followers on Instagram and even promotes his music on the platform.

According to Celeb Pie, his net worth is around $50,000.

The identities of Lil Duke’s father and mother have not yet been revealed. He is currently single and unmarried, and there have been no signs of him having a partner in his social media posts.

The musician’s posts indicate that his birthday falls on June 13.

Despite being a well-known rapper, Lil Duke does not have a Wikipedia page, because of which the public does not have much information related to his life.

His fans eagerly await news of his health status for now.

