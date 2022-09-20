Who is Dwight Moore of Survivor Season 43? Stanford grad from Tennessee believes he will be taken differently by cast mates

Survivor, one of the world's most popular shows, is set to premiere its 43rd season on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, with a new fascinating participant Dwight Moore.

With the new season, the Survivor reality competition will bring together 18 new contestants who will compete for the coveted title of "Sole Survivor.'' The winner also receives a massive sum of US$1,000,000.

Among the many talented contestants is Dwight Moore, a 22-year-old Stanford graduate student who plans to face the competition head-on. Dwight is focused on proving everyone wrong and establishing his dominance over the competition, despite his belief that because he comes from a wealthy academic background, people from different backgrounds on the show will perceive him differently.

Read on for more details about Survivor 43 contestant Dwight Moore.

Who is Survivor 43's contestant Dwight Moore?

Over the years, we have seen several interesting candidates appearing and challenging for the title of "Sole Survivor." Based on his profile, Dwight Moore appears to be one of the most driven contestants in the new season of Survivor.

Originally from Palo Alto, Calif., Dwight currently resides in Collierville, Tenn. He is a Graduate student at the prestigious Stanford University. According to the young man, his rich educational background may be a barrier in his quest to become "the" Survivor in the 43rd season of the show because it may lead others to believe that "he won't be able to work with people from various backgrounds, but [he] feels very confident in his ability to do so.

Dwight Moore also claims to be extremely enthusiastic about the game and anything he puts his heart into. In an interview with Parade.com, Dwight was asked why he believed he could be the sole survivor, to which he replied:

"I can be the Sole Survivor not just because of my social skills or intellect, but because of the passion that I put into every single thing that I do in life. If I set my mind to do something, I’m giving it everything until I see that goal met. "

He continued:

I’m well aware that I lack typical skills for living outdoors, but many legends of the game lacked those skills initially as well. I’ve always been open to learning and adapting to my environment in order to succeed, and I don’t plan on treating this game any differently, especially in the succeeding part."

He concluded by saying:

"I just want people to think I didn't sit back and play a scared game, and that I came out here and put 100% of my effort and energy into this game."

Dwight is the youngest member of the Vesi tribe in Survivor Season 43, which will compete against Baka (yellow) and Coco (blue). As stated, Dwight will undoubtedly try to exert his influence from the first day of the show, and hopefully, he will be successful.

Survivor season 43 will kick off on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8.00 PM EST on CBS with a two-hour season premiere. Stay tuned for more updates.

