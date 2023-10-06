Who is Emaza Gibson? Allegations against Jason Derulo explored as YouTube artist files lawsuit

Singer Jason Derulo is in the news after a fellow singer Emaza Gibson sued him for s*xual harassment. Emaza filed the charges against the singer on Thursday, October 5, 2023. The lawsuit claimed that Derulo was responsible for harassment, retaliation, breach of contract, a failure to remedy workplace harassment, and violation of California’s Civil Rights Act.

Trigger warning: This article contains details of s*xual harassment. Discretion is advised.

In her complaint, Emaza Gibson stated how Jason demanded s*xual favors in return for signing a record. The New York Post reported that Gibson had filed charges in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The suit also claimed that Jason allegedly dropped the deal after Emaza denied the favors, and invitations to dine out with him.

Gibson 25-year-old aspiring singer said that she was at the point in her life where the harassment was "very heartbreaking" as she was traumatized due to it. She added that she had anxiety and had dealt with "inhumane work situations."

“I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing,” Emaza said.

In her lawsuit, Emaza claimed that she and Derulo started working together in August 2021. At the time, Derulo reached out to Gibson to sign a contract that required the both to work together on multiple mixtapes. She stated that in September 2021 when she agreed to have a drink with the singer, she was given "inappropriately large amounts of alcohol.”

Emaza Gibson, AKA Emaza Dilan is a pop singer, rapper, dancer, and content creator. Born and brought up in Iowa, she moved to Los Angeles for her career. She is also an active YouTuber where she has more than 201,000 subscribers.

Emaza Gibson has millions of followers on TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms

Controversial news spreads fast on social media. Something similar happened when the news about Emaza suing Jason Derulo made its way on social media. Soon, netizens became curious and wanted to know more about the aspiring singer.

As per The Sun, Emaza has millions of subscribers on various social media platforms and is an established YouTuber. She worked on multiple projects during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she paid homage to multiple stars through her work.

In 2022, Emaza Gibson also signed a deal with Warner Music Group’s most prominent and successful label, Atlantic Records. She then released her album, The Great Reset on May 23, 2023, a collection of 12 tracks.

As mentioned earlier, Emaza Gibson said in the lawsuit that she declined all the invitations made by Jason Derulo to keep their relationship "strictly professional." She noted that following that, Derulo and his team began to avoid her messages and claimed that they even "failed to assign her a project manager."

As she discussed how Derulo kept pushing her to have a drink with him, she said that she told him that she wasn't a drinker. Despite knowing that she said that he wasn't "listening to that the first time" she told him.

"You’re still pushing on me. It’s, like, pressure at this point,” she stated.

In her lawsuit, Emaza Gibson mentioned how she traveled to New York City in November 2021. Upon reaching the city, she said that she was informed by the Savage Love singer that a woman named Rosa would be joining them. Emaza noted that Derulo was allegedly having inappropriate relations with the woman as well.

When she reportedly confronted Jason, she claimed that he became very aggressive and allegedly “lost control, and began aggressively hitting his arms.” Right after Emaza Gibson filed the lawsuit, neither Jason nor anyone from his team or record label responded to the allegations.

However, social media is filled with posts and comments bashing the singer for his alleged inappropriate behavior.