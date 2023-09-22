"Her health is more important": Fans send supportive messages to Kep1er's Yeseo sitting out Poland's 2023 KPOP NATION due to health concerns

K-pop girl group Kep1er's Yeseo will be missing out on group activities at an upcoming event owing to health issues as revealed by WAKEONE and SWING Entertainment in an announcement on September 21. According to the statement, the idol will no longer be a part of the girls' forthcoming performance at Poland's 2023 KPOP NATION X Korea Music Festival, set to be held on September 23, 2023.

The announcement, however, does not dive into details regarding the member's health conditions but mentions that the 18-year-old idol is resting and apologizes to fans who will not be able to see Yeseo on stage at the Poland concert while assuring fans of the group a.k.a Kep1ians that the rest of the team will attend the event as planned.

Meanwhile, the remaining eight members have reportedly departed for the 2023 KPOP NATION on September 21. Fans are impatient to see the Giddy girls light the stage up while wishing for the group's maknae (the youngest), Yeseo, to get well soon. They also hope that the member takes "the deserved rest".

Fans wish Kep1er's Yeseo a speedy recovery amidst news of her decline in health

The 2023 KPOP NATION X Korea Music Festival rolled out the roster for its first artist lineup on June 22, 2023, which includes MAMAMOO+, THE BOYZ, CIX, and Kep1er. Since the list came out, Kep1ians have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their faves on stage at Poland's monumental assembly of K-pop acts. Yeseo's health decline certainly stirred worry among fans of the group, amidst the excitement for the concert.

Here is the statement issued by WAKEONE and SWING Entertainment regarding Yeseo's health concern:

"Hello. This is WAKEONE and SWING Entertainment. We are making an announcement regarding Kep1er’s Yeseo’s health and her inability to attend a scheduled event. Due to her health suddenly taking a turn for the worse, Kep1er’s Yeseo will unavoidably be unable to attend the 2023 KPOP NATION X Korea Music Festival in Poland. Yeseo is currently resting, and the scheduled event will proceed with the other eight members, excluding Yeseo. Our agency will take all measures necessary to help our artist recover her health. We would like to apologize to the fans who have been waiting [to see Yeseo] for giving you cause for concern. Thank you."

On the other hand, fans have been sending their encouraging and warm messages, wishing for Yeseo's quick recovery.

More on Kep1er

The WA DA DA singers currently have a jam-packed schedule as they are also warming up for their comeback with their fifth mini album Magic Hour, slated to drop on September 25 at 6 pm KST.

At the moment, the Kep1er members are busy releasing teasers for their return and have also rolled out a Highlight Medley for their upcoming album along with teasers for their song peppy title track Galileo. The other titles in Magic Hour are The Door, Love on Lock, Tropical Light, and TAPE.

In other news, representatives of the Kep1er members' individual agencies are reportedly in discussion regarding the extension of the project group contract.

In January 2022, the girl group made its debut with Girls Planet 999. Since their activities were planned for two and a half years, their activities will end in July 2024. As of yet, no updates have been issued regarding the final decision.