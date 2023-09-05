"WHAT FANFIC IS THIS":  Internet goes wild after a fan shares a funny encounter with THE BOYZ Juyeon in Paris 

K-pop boy group THE BOYZ's Juyeon recently engaged in a cute interaction with two passers-by in Paris. The idol who was accompanied by an unidentified man, met the girls who were touring the French city and seeing its famous sites.

When they spotted Juyeon, they were quite taken by his good-looks, mistaking him for just a charming guy. The girls courageously proceeded to ask him for his Instagram handle. The moments that proceeded could only be best described as a daydream for any admirer of the idol.

Juyeon not only talked with the girls for quite some time, but he also bought them slushies. The internet is gushing over the details of the encounter and not only finding the meeting fateful but also unbelievable.

Scrolling through the entire story posted by one of the two girls on their X account has fans wondering:

"WHAT FANFIC IS THIS"

"THIS IS THE CUTEST THING": Fans go crazy as 2 friends meet THE BOYZ's Juyeon in Paris

The girls, who were roaming inside a chapel near a famous site and clicking pictures, spotted the "really handsome guy" and his friend.

Unbeknownst to the girls, the man was none other than Juyeon from THE BOYZ and as per one of the girls' later speculations, the other man could have been Juyeon's manager.

At the initial moment, as neither knew the identities of the men, the two friends continued to take a quick tour of the place. Just before they went their separate ways, they gathered the courage to walk up to the 25-year-old star and ask him and his friend for their Instagram handles, which they were denied politely.

To not be mistaken for stalkers, the girls respectfully gave them space and proceeded to go ahead of the men towards the similar destination they also wanted to visit.

The story, however did not end there, as after walking around the sites, they met Juyeon again, and this time he himself walked up to them to share the official Instagram ID of THE BOYZ.

Having learned the true identity of the "handsome guy" the girls were gushing over and got engaged in a funny conversation with him about the K-pop group.

Even though the MAVERICK singer was a little hesitant about clicking pictures with the duo, he took a few selfies.

As if the story was not dreamy enough, the duo met Juyeon a third time. As the girls were busy deciding which spot on their list to head to next, they saw the idol approaching them again, this time with two cups of strawberry granita for the two.

Upon being asked for a music recommendation during their conversations, he shared ROAR by THE BOYZ. The K-pop sensation even waved back a goodbye as he parted ways with the girls.

Netizens are going gaga over this beautiful and respectful interaction between the two parties, and are all praises for Juyeon being the gentleman that he is.

The fan reactions to this incident range from in-awe to hilarious.

In other news on THE BOYZ, the group's latest release was its second album [PHANTASY] Pt.1 Christmas In August which came out on August 7 this year. It has six songs - Passion Fruit, Lighthouse, Fantasize, Fire Eyes, Fairy Tale, and the lead single LIP GLOSS.

Recently, their summer-vibe song LIP GLOSS surpassed eight million streams on MelOn.