Eight oldest K-pop groups still active in 2023

The genre of Korean music, along with the oldest K-pop groups, has taken the world by storm. However, over the last two years, fans have come full circle with many of the oldest K-pop groups making their comeback and taking over the reign with their addictive refrains and mesmerizing choreographies.

Over the years, countless groups have debuted, rose to fame, and eventually disbanded. However, there are a few old K-pop groups that have stood the test of time and are still going strong in 2023. To keep track, this article lists of some of the oldest K-pop groups in the industry as of April 8, 2023.

Shinhwa, g.o.d, TVXQ, and other oldest K-pop groups who are still active in 2023

1) SHINHWA - Debuted in 1998

SHINHWA, which means "legend" in Korean, is one of the oldest K-pop groups still active. The group debuted in 1998 with six members: Eric, Lee Min-woo, Kim Dong-wan, Shin Hye-sung, Jun Jin, and Andy. Shinhwa has been credited with pioneering the modern K-pop industry and has released over 13 studio albums to date.

For 24 years, the oldest K-pop group has dominated the scene with their unwavering presence. In fact, they have secured their spot as the longest-running group in K-pop history. It's not just their impressive longevity that sets them apart, they have also established their own agency called the SHINHWA Company to oversee their group activities.

2) g.o.d - Debuted in 1999

g.o.d, an acronym for "Groove Over Dose," debuted in 1999 and consists of five members: Son Ho-young, Yoon Kye-sang, Danny Ahn, Kim Tae-woo, and Park Joon-hyung. As one of the oldest K-pop group in the industry, the group's music is known for its soulful and emotional lyrics. g.o.d has released nine studio albums and won numerous awards over the years.

With multiple chart-topping albums that have achieved "million-seller" status, they are a rare gem in the idol group pantheon. g.o.d, being one of the oldest K-pop groups, earned the honorific title of "the nation's idol" for their ability to captivate audiences from all walks of life with their timeless hits.

3) TVXQ - Debuted in 2003

TVXQ, or Dong Bang Shin Ki, debuted in 2003 with five members, of which only Yunho and Changmin have remained. The group has been dubbed the "Kings of K-pop" and has a massive following in Asia and beyond.

TVXQ has released over 10 studio albums and has won numerous awards, including the Guinness World Record for having the largest official fan club in the world. Their latest tour, Classyc Tour (ongoing), is the twelfth Japanese concert tour by South Korean pop duo Tohoshinki.

4) Super Junior - Debuted in 2005

Super Junior, another one of the oldest K-pop groups, also goes by the name SJ or SuJu. The boy band debuted in 2005, and currently consists of 13 members: Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Kangin, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, Kibum, Kyuhyun, and Henry (who joined later). The group is known for its catchy music and energetic performances and has released 10 studio albums to date.

Although Super Junior wasn't SM Entertainment's first-ever boy group, they hold the title of the company's one of the oldest K-pop groups.

5) Brown Eyed Girls - Debuted in 2006

B.E.G. or Brown Eyed Girls, another oldest K-pop group, is a four-member girl band under APOP. They hold the distinction of being one of the longest-running girl K-pop groups in the industry, having maintained their original member lineup from debut to present.

6) BIGBANG- Debuted in 2006

BIGBANG, a five-member boy group consisting of G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, Daesung, and Seungri, debuted in 2006 and is among the oldest K-pop groups to still be active in 2023. Over the years, BIGBANG has become synonymous with K-pop and has been credited with popularizing the genre on a global scale.

On February 7, 2022, YG Entertainment made an announcement that BigBang will be releasing a digital single in the spring. Additionally, they disclosed that even though member T.O.P has concluded his contract with YG Entertainment, he will still be partaking in the group's activities.

7) SHINee - Debuted in 2008

SHINee, a five-member boy group consisting of Onew, Key, Minho, Taemin, and the late Jonghyun, debuted in 2008. This K-pop boy band is known for its unique blend of pop, R&B, and electronic music and has been praised for its innovative approach to K-pop. SHINee has released seven studio albums to date.

With their maknae, Taemin, released from the military on April 4, he is set to make his solo comeback soon. Moreover, the group’s comeback is due in 2023.

8) Girls' Generation - Debuted in 2007

Girls' Generation, also referred to as SNSD, is one of the oldest K-pop girl groups from South Korea that was formed by SM Entertainment. The group currently comprises eight members, including Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun. Girls' Generation has emerged as one of the most celebrated K-pop groups worldwide and is highly regarded by notable South Korean figures.

The group has achieved a multitude of awards and has earned the nickname "The Nation's Girl Group" in their home country. Girls’ Generation returned for their 15th anniversary on August 5, 2022, with their highly anticipated comeback album Forever 1.

Brace yourself for an unforgettable 2023 as it seems the oldest K-pop groups will make their comebacks this year, bringing a fresh set of nostalgia and hype with them. Therefore, hold on tight, because it's going to be a ride worth remembering!

