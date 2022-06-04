TVXQ Yunho set to make his drama comeback with Lee Yeon Hee & Hong Jong Hyun in 'Race'

In their K-drama return, the drama Race will reportedly star TVXQ Yunho, Lee Yeon-hee, and Hong Jong-hyun. Yunho will portray the lead role in the new series, penned by screenwriter Kim Roo-ri of Hyena, according to a Korean media outlet on June 2, 2022. The drama Race narrates life's race in a digital world, transforming rapidly.

According to reports, Yunho will play Seo Dong-hoon, the head of an agency known as Earth Communication. Seo Dong-hoon was born in the US, completed middle and high school in Korea, and earned a bachelor's degree in design from New York Art School. Seo Dong-hoon became the CEO upon receiving his MBA degree.

Park Yoon-jo will be played by Lee Yeon-hee, and Ryu Jae-min will be played by Hong Jong-hyun, and the two will be a part of a love triangle with Seo Dong-hoon creating excitement.

More on TVXQ Yunho

Yunho, also known as U-Know, is a singer-songwriter, actor, and part of the pop duo TVXQ from South Korea. Yunho was born and brought up in Gwangju, South Korea, and began his music lessons in 2001 with S.M. Entertainment before joining as the group's leader in 2003. As a part of TVXQ, Yunho has published chart-topping records across Asia and is proficient in Korean and Japanese.

He has occasionally appeared in a few TV series and starred in cameo roles in the early years of his career. He starred in the MBC sitcom Nonstop 4 and the Drama series Vacation, and the film Dating on Earth, which starred all of the members of TVXQ. Yunho made his official acting debut in 2009 in the rom com show Heading to the Ground as the male protagonist.

Yunho appeared in his debut musical, an adaptation of the South Korean television show Goong, from September to December 2010. He further appeared in Gwanghwamun Sonata, a series set in South Korea during the democratic movement in the 1980s, from November 2012 to January 2013.

Yunho portrayed himself as a wealthy heir with ice hockey abilities in the 2012 melodrama King of Ambition. At the 2013 Seoul International Drama Awards, he won the People's Choice award.

Yunho acted as a swordsman in the historical action drama Diary of a Night Watchman in 2014. Yunho received a lot of appreciation for his acting, especially for his ability to handle intense action sequences and accurately represented his character's sensitive feelings.

TVXQ Yunho opted to portray the chef in the online series I Order You as his final venture before enlistment. In July 2015, the show debuted on Naver TVcast. Yunho was also cast in the Orion Cinema Network's love mystery drama Meloholic in May 2017.

With considerable acting laurels under his belt, all while being an active musician, Fans are excited to see him on the new show and what he could bring to K-drama fans.

