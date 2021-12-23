Who is Emma Frances Heming? all about Bruce Willis' wife as couple enjoy ski trip with their daughters

Bruce Willis, 66, recently went on a ski vacation with wife Emma Heming Willis, 42, and their two daughters Evelyn Penn, 7, and Mabel Ray, 9.

Emma Frances Heming posted a picture of her husband and their two daughters on her Instagram account with 167K followers. As the family enjoyed their Christmas vacation, Emma captured the moments and captioned them: 'Just a proud parent post ☺️' along with the hashtag 'new skiers in the family'.

Bruce Willis had on a blue zip-up jacket, while Emma wore a black and green jacket with black leggings.

The kids had their colorful outfits on as they zealously went skiing.

Everything to know about Bruce Willis' wife Emma Frances Heming and children

Emma Heming Willis is a fashion model born in Malta in 1978, and is 23 years younger than Willis.

Bruce Willis and Emma married in 2009 and said "I Do" in Turks and Caicos after Bruce turned 54. The 'Die Hard' action star said he caught feelings for her after their first date.

Bruce commented:

“We went on one date, on the Friday before Emma was getting ready to move back to New York, and then we fell mad crazy in love."

Bruce Willis and Emma had their first child, daughter Mabel, in 2012. Evelyn was born two years later.

Emma added:

"Bruce loves adding humor into his parenting techniques. Because he is “totally silly” and constantly making their daughters smile, and he is a great father to Mabel and Evelyn".

Bruce Willis was previously married to actress Demi Moore.They married in 1987. The two have three children - Rumor Willis, born in 1988, Scout Willis, born in 1991, and Tallulah Willis, born in 1994.

They got divorced in 2000. However, the Willis and Moore have managed to maintain a good relationship ever since they separated.

Bruce and Emma are very good friends with Demi Moore as they co-parent. Emma revealed that she has “so much respect” for Demi.

“She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours,I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first.

"I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that.”

Emma even revealed that she is honored to have Demi as part of the family.

