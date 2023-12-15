Who is Emmanuelle Debever? All about the French actor who accused Gérard Depardieu of s*xual assault

Emmanuelle Debever, a little renowned French actor who was the first to call out Gérard Depardieu, passed away in Paris earlier this month. Reports of her death, which state that the actress killed herself, emerged only recently, long after her actual death. Debever was 60 years old at the time she allegedly committed suicide. She was reportedly in the hospital for a week before she passed away on December 6, 2023.

Born on August 8, 1963, Emmanuelle Debever did not have the most dazzling career as an actress, having only appeared in minor roles for most of her career. But her career was not always surrounded by uncertainty. Debever broke into the scene with some prominent works of cinema, which included directors like Andrzej Wajda.

But Emmanuelle Debever's name sprung into the scene again when she accused Depardieu of assaulting her on the set of the 1982 film Danton.

Who was Emmanuelle Debever?

Emmanuelle Debever was a French actress who rose to prominence in the 1980s as an up-and-coming star of French cinema. She made a big splash with Andrzej Wajda’s period drama, Danton, where she played the role of the young wife of Depardieu’s revolutionary leader, Georges Danton.

While this role should have propelled her to great heights, she only managed to land another standout role with Claude Brisseau’s psychological thriller A Brutal Game, where she played a disabled daughter with an oppressive father.

Not much is known about Debever's career after this, as she did not appear in many other films. She also stayed away from the limelight till she became the first actress to accuse French acting powerhouse Gérard Depardieu of s*xual assault in 2019.

What did Emmanuelle Debever accuse Gérard Depardieu of?

Emmanuelle Debever was the first actress to accuse the French megastar Gérard Depardieu of s*xual misconduct. She called the actor out on her Facebook profile, claiming that Depardieu, who was one of the biggest film stars in French cinema when she worked with him, tried to molest her when they were alone in a carriage for a shot.

She wrote:

"This monster allowed himself to enjoy plenty during filming, making the most of the intimacy inside a carriage,...Sliding his fat paw under my skirt to, in his words, ‘make me feel better’ … I didn’t allow it to happen."

Her allegation was included in a documentary titled Gérard Depardieu: The Fall of the Ogre, broadcast on December 7, 2023.

Her accusation opened the door for others in 2019, with several others coming forward with their stories of Depardieu's negative behavior. According to local reports, the France 2 program reported French actress Hélène Darras also filed a complaint about Depardieu. She claimed that the assault took place on the set of the 2007 dance comedy Disco.

Apart from the two women mentioned above, Charlotte Arnould is the only other woman to complain about Depardieu publicly. Charlotte Arnould claimed that Depardieu allegedly raped her in his Left Bank apartment in 2018 when she was 22.

Despite the accusations against him, the legendary French star, Gérard Depardieu, denied these allegations.