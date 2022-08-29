Who is the English teacher on Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris? Meet Kacey Margo

Real Girlfriends in Paris is all set to premiere on Bravo on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 9:15/8:15c. The series follows six American expats in their twenties as they travel around the city of lights exploring and looking for love. One among them is Kacey Margo, an English teacher.

According to Kacey's bio, she hails from Southern California and was bitten by the "Parisian bug." Except for Anya, the other four women (excluding Kacey) are new to the city.

With little to no time left, here's everything you need to know about the forthcoming reality TV series Real Girlfriends in Paris.

Here's few facts to know about the Kacey Margo from Real Girlfriends in Paris

1)Kacey first went to Paris while taking a semester off from college

Kacey, a Southern California native, first visited Paris during a semester off from college, according to her bio. She fell in love with the culture after being bitten by the Parisian bug and quickly found work as a temporary English teacher in a French classroom.

2) Kacey used to shuttle from LA to Paris for a few years

Kacey was forced to shuttle between Paris, Los Angeles, and New York for several years due to the insecurity of her work. She's returned to the City of Love and is determined to stay. Unfortunately for her, she is dealing with visa issues that may prove difficult for her to overcome.

3) Kacey has over 4300 followers on Instagram

The Real Girlfriends in Paris star has around 4388 followers on Instagram. She has around 272 posts on her social media profile and often updates her followers about her travels.

She has traveled to places like Seattle, Normandy, Tomorrowland, Barcelona, Ireland, Spain, Menorca, Paris, Budapest, Morocco, Istanbul, England, Scotland, Las Vegas and many more. Her Instagram highlights contain information about her travels.

In her Instagram bio, Kacey describes herself as a jet setter and pet petter. She also has around 200k Tiktok followers.

4) Kacey visited the Buckingham Palace in 2019

In 2019, Kacey visited the Buckingham Palace in the UK and re-enacted the wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle. In 2022, she celebrated Valentine's Day with a teddy bear at a nearby cafe. Her Instagram profile does not indicate whether she is currently single or dating anyone.

More information on Real Girlfriends in Paris

Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris will premiere on Monday, September 5, 2022. Anya Firestone, who lives in Paris with her fiance and has lived there for over a decade, will serve as their mentor on the show. The official synopsis of the show reads:

The series will follow six young women - Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito - who are all American expats and experiencing their wildest adventure yet in the most beautiful city in the world!

Readers can check their local listings for more information on the show.

