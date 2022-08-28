Who is Anya Firestone? Know all about Real Girlfriends in Paris star

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Bravo's newest series, follows six twentysomething girls as they explore and look for love in the city of lights. One of the girls is Anya Firestone, who has lived in France for over a decade. Firestone also serves as their mentor in the show.

Anya Firestone describes herself as a bubbly, artistic, and resilient woman who adores everything about French culture in her Bravo bio. Other than Anya, five other women are new to the city and have packed their belongings and moved to the City of Love.

Real Girlfriends in Paris will follow them closely as they try to explore and find themselves in the city. With little to no less time left for the series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about Anya Firestone from the show.

Here are few facts you need to know about Anya Firestone from Real Girlfriends in Paris

1) Anya has lived in France for over a decade

Anya from Real Girlfriends in Paris holds a degree in French cultural studies and has been living there for the last decade. Anya also has a French government licence to give tours at every cultural and historical venue in Paris, according to her Bravo bio.

2) Anya hosts Shabbat dinners in her apartments

Anya from Real Girlfriends in Paris considers herself an inventive hostess. She often hosts gatherings and Shabbat dinners weekly in her Parisian apartment that she shares with Mathieu and her fiance. They also have a pup named Zsa Zsa.

3) Anya lends a shoulder of support when her friends are homesick

The Real Girlfriends in Paris star is known for making her quirky personality known wherever she goes. Anya is the go-to shoulder to lean on when the remaining cast members need advice or are feeling homesick.

3) Anya has around 2500 followers on Instagram

Anya has a public profile on Instagram with around 2548 followers. Her Instagram bio describes her as an arts and culture theorist. She is also in charge of the cultural branding and events at Maison Firestone. Anya is also a Highsnobiety art critic.

Anya often posts pictures of herself along with her fiance Mathieu. She also frequently posts about her work and art.

4) Anya is the founder of Maison Firestone

Anya is the creator of the art blog Maison Firestone, of which she is the founder. She describes herself as a "art theorist, curator, and brand collaboration specialist" on her blog. She hopes to strengthen brand identity through cultural engagement.

Here's more information on the Real Girlfriends in Paris:

The Bravo reality television show will premiere on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 9:15/8:15c. The official synopsis of the show reads:

The series will follow six young women - Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito - who are all American expats and experiencing their wildest adventure yet in the most beautiful city in the world!

Readers can check their local listings for more information on the show.

