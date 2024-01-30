Who is Erika Slezak married to? All about her husband and kids as daughter Amanda Davies dies aged 42

Actress Erika Slezak's daughter Amanda Davies, 42, has recently passed away from unknown causes. Erika's representative confirmed the news of Amanda's demise on January 29, 2024, as per Today. Amanda was born from Erica's marriage to her husband Brian. The pair also have a son named Michael.

Erika Slezak's official website posted a statement that requested privacy for the entire family. Amanda's mother and the rest of the family have also not shared any tribute posts so far.

The statement shared on the website (Image via ErikaSlezak.com)

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes from netizens as soon as the news went viral. One of them recalled Amanda's performance as her mother's teenage version in Days of Our Lives.

People magazine states that Slezak appeared as Victoria Lord in the longest-running TV show, One Life to Live, from 1971 to 2013. She was last seen in a television film titled Next Stop, Christmas.

Erika Slezak has been a mother of two children

Erika Slezak is known for her flawless work in various films and TV shows. Her husband, Brian Davies, also has a career in the entertainment industry. Erika and Brian exchanged vows in 1978, but they have hardly disclosed anything about their relationship.

Brian was born on November 15, 1938, and has been featured in films like The Age of Innocence, as per IMDb. The Rhonda Valley, Wales native has made guest appearances in TV shows such as Wonder Woman and All My Children.

Brian has been praised for his work as a singer in a film titled Man of the Century. He portrayed important roles in musicals like A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Erika's daughter Amanda was known for her performance as the teenage version of Victoria Lord, played by her mother in One Life to Live. She was also featured in the flashback sequences of the show. IMDb states that Amanda appeared in a short film, The Gift, followed by a documentary titled Soapography.

As of this writing, detailed information on Amanda's career and early life is not available. Her brother and Erika's son, Michael, preferred to stay away from the limelight.

Erika Slezak posted a message for her fans last month

There have been no updates regarding Erika Slezak's next project. However, she shared a message through her official website last month, saying that she had to stay home because of the SAG-AFTRA strike. She added:

"There are so many things that I want to do, and then there are so many things that haven't been done. But I guess that's the story of everyone's life."

Erika thanked her fan club president, Walter Miller, alongside her fans in the letter. She said she plans to go on a vacation, and her dog Davy has kept her busy. She continued:

"He has little interest in eating… so if anyone has any suggestions, I would greatly appreciate them. I have tried every kind of food including the 'human grade' food, but he doesn't really care. It is very strange to have a dog that doesn't want to eat."

Apart from One Life to Live, Erica Slezak's filmography includes TV shows such as Special Unit 2, The Resident, and Blue Bloods. She played the role of Jean Roberts in a film adaptation of the 1984 novel Full Circle.