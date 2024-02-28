Who is Eva LaRue? Actor's General Hospital debut, age, height, and more explored

A beloved figure in the world of daytime dramas, Eva LaRue, known for her role as Dr. Maria Santos Grey on All My Children, has made a significant entrance into General Hospital's Port Charles.

Her journey into acting began at the young age of six, growing into a teenage beauty queen before she entered the entertainment industry. As the 57-year-old, 5-foot-7-inch actress steps into the role of Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, the conservative mother of Blaze, LaRue brings her seasoned acting prowess to a storyline addressing contemporary challenges.

About Eva LaRue: Early life, career, and achievements

Born on December 27, 1966, in Long Beach, California, Eva LaRue has had a multifaceted career spanning nearly four decades.

LaRue's notable contributions include co-hosting and announcing on Candid Camera from 1991 to 1992 and her portrayal of Dr. Maria Santos Grey on ABC’s All My Children from 1993 to 2011, earning her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination.

In 2005, Eva LaRue embarked on her role as Natalia Boa Vista in CSI: Miami, transitioning into a full-time cast member starting from season five and staying on the show till 2012.

LaRue took on the character of Teri Tanner in the 2016 Netflix revival of the sitcom Full House. She was cast as Celeste Rosales on The Young and the Restless in May 2019.

General Hospital debut and storyline

Eva LaRue made her debut on General Hospital on February 26, 2024, portraying the character of Natalia Rogers-Ramirez. LaRue's character adds a layer of complexity as a conservative Latina mother who discovers her daughter's choices and grapples with the revelation.

This introduction comes as Blaze, played by Jacqueline Grace Lopez, embarks on a romantic relationship with Kristina, portrayed by Kate Mansi. Blaze, fearing potential repercussions for her career and familial relationships, has kept her sexual orientation a secret.

The actress' comments on the role

Eva LaRue, despite her extensive experience in the entertainment industry, admits to feeling nervous as she steps into the demanding world of soap operas, telling TV Insider,

“I do still get nervous. Of all the different genres, soaps are by far the hardest, I think, because there’s an element of theater to it; there’s no stop-and-go like in nighttime television or in a feature film.”

When asked about her role, the actress said,

“Natalia is a very conservative Latina, single mom who raised her daughter to be all of these amazing things, supported her and her talent, and went out of her way to make sure she had all she wanted. My first scenes are such chewy material, and I was really grateful for that. Natalia walks in as Blaze is coming out of the shower and Kristina is in her bed, so this feels like a major betrayal to her because Blaze has been keeping this big secret.”

She continued,

“She knew her mom was not going to understand it and she doesn’t. It’s not malicious and it’s not out of hate; it’s just out of a surprise and shock and conservativism that Natalia is having a really hard time being okay with it. I think the storyline is great because it’s so topical.”

Eva LaRue also expressed delight in sharing scenes with Maurice Benard, who portrays Sonny Corinthos on the show.

Viewers can watch the latest of General Hospital on ABC.