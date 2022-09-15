Who is Everleigh Labrant's dad? All about Tommy Smith as Savannah Labrant's ex-boyfriend dies aged 29

YouTuber Savannah LaBrant’s ex Tommy Smith passed away on September 9, 2022. Smith was the biological father of Savannah's daughter Everleigh, who is currently 10 years old.

Although Savannah is now married to Cody LaBrant, the mother has been open about coparenting Everleigh with Smith.

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Savannah LaBrant took to her Instagram account to share an image of Smith along with Everleigh. In the caption for the post, she wrote:

“Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh’s dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely. As we navigate through this difficult time we kindly ask for privacy so that our family may continue to love on Ev, pray and grieve with her. Your prayers for Everleigh are so very appreciated.”

Tommy Smith’s girlfriend Coutney Santaella also took to social media to announce the death of her 29-year-old boyfriend. She attached a carousel of images and videos of the two spending time together. In the caption, Santaella wrote that Smith was “taken unexpectedly to be with Jesus.”

Tommy's sister Amber also shared the news of her brother's demise on her Facebook page. No official cause of death has been made public by the Smith family as of now.

Everything to know about Savannah LaBrant’s former partner Tommy Smith

Thomas Walter “Tommy” Smith was a California-native and worked at an architecture and design firm called Khandroo Designs. Prior to that, he used to work at Inter-Sky engineering.

LIL BITCH @cacasmiddlename Tommy Smith, Everleigh’s dad, has passed away at 29 years old Tommy Smith, Everleigh’s dad, has passed away at 29 years old 💔 https://t.co/pnHbn3nT6l

Smith acquired a massive following on social media due to his dating history with Savannah LaBrant, the matriarch of The LaBrant Fam, a family of YouTubers based in California.

He amassed over 97.3k followers on Instagram, where he used to upload several images of his daily life and snaps from the time he would spend coparenting his daughter Everleigh. From his social media posts, it is evident that Smith enjoyed the outdoors and was a constant presence in his daughter’s life.

Tommy Smith and Savannah LaBrant dated on and off between 2012 and 2016. Unfortunately, the two had a tumultuous relationship, and Savannah getting pregnant at the young age of 19 made things even more difficult.

Savannah has spoken about Smith on social media in the past.

In a YouTube video titled The Truth About Savannah’s Past, the YouTuber described her relationship with Smith as being a “toxic” one. However, she also revealed that they eventually found a harmonious way to coparent their daughter Everleigh and ended up becoming “friends.”

Savannah’s husband Cody also noted that Smith was “great” with Everleigh.

Speculations about Tommy Smith's cause of death

The cause of Smith’s death had not been made public at the time of writing this article.

However, TiKToker @daisyjanewood informed followers that according to sources, Tommy Smith passed away from a drug-related seizure. She stated online that Smith and his friend from Alcoholics Anonymous unknowingly ingested fentanyl, which led to a seizure and cardiac arrest.

It is important to note that an official autopsy report has not yet been made available, and these claims remain unconfirmed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal