Who was executed at the beginning of Napoleon movie? Explained

Napoleon is an American historical drama film released worldwide on November 22, 2023. The movie was directed by Ridley Scott and written by David Scarpa. The movie's main cast includes Joaquin Phoenix as Napolean Bonaparte, Vanessa Kirby as Empress Josephine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Rupert Everett as Duke of Wellington, Mark Bonnar as Jean Andoche Junot, Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, and Ben Miles as Caulaincourt.

The movie explores Napoleon's unsteady rise and fall and his addictive and unstable relationship with his wife, Josephine. As of 2024, the film has grossed $220.9 million worldwide.

What is Napoleon about?

The movie revolves around the life of the French emperor, Napoleon Bonaparte. It focuses on his rise to power and his relationship with his wife, Josephine Bonaparte. The movie depicts many historical events, like when he witnessed the execution of Marie Antoinette as a young army officer in 1793.

He's later assigned to manage the siege of Toulon by the revolutionary leader, Paul Barras, where he repels the British ships using artillery and storms the city. The movie shows the efforts of Napoleon and other French leaders' efforts to restore stability after Maximilien Robespierre's fall.

Later, he's shown pursuing Josephine, an aristocratic widow, and marrying her. Although they never had children, they had a passionate relationship. After winning the battle of Egypt in 1798, Bonaparte is seen rushing back to France to learn about her having a younger lover.

Who was executed at the beginning of the movie?

The opening scene of the movie shows the execution of Marie Antoinette, who was the wife of Louis XVI and the former queen of France. Marie Antoinette, played by Catherine Walker, is dragged by a cart through a crowd, mocking and pelting at her with fruits and vegetables before she's taken to the guillotine and beheaded there. Napoleon Bonaparte is seen silently witnessing the scene.

There are some differences between the recreation of the scene and actual events from history. In reality, the revolutionaries forced Marie Antoinette to wear a white dress, as the widows of French queens were supposed to wear white dresses. Before she was executed, she apologized to the executioner as she had unintentionally stepped on his foot.

The movie portrays Bonaparte's courage and ambition in this scene as he witnesses this historical event.

How did the movie end?

Towards the movie's end, Bonaparte is exiled to the island of Elba, where he escapes and returns to France. He regains his power as he rallies the 5th regiment's soldiers. This power is, however, short-lived, as he faces the British and the Prussian armies in the battle of Waterloo and is defeated.

He then surrenders again and visits Josephine, who had fallen ill before his arrival and passed away. He hoped to retrieve her letters, but they were stolen and sold by her valet. While Louis XVII was reinstated as king, Napoleon was exiled again to Saint Helena. The movie ends with Bonaparte reflecting on his relationship with Josephine and his devotion to France and his soldiers.