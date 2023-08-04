Who is Fabian Marta? All about the Sound of Freedom financier charged with child kidnapping 

Fabian Marta is a 51-year-old investor who had financed the hit yet controversial indie movie Sound of Freedom, which was theatrically released on July 4, 2023. The financer was reportedly arrested on July 21, 2023, in Missouri, on the charges of first-degree child kidnapping. Ironically, the main theme of Sound of Freedom is rescuing children from heinous child trafficking rings.

As stated in the official reports of the official website of Missouri Courts, Fabian Marta has received an accusation of allegedly "removing a non-family member below the age of 14 without their parent’s consent." Since the news was released on social media platforms by various news sites, netizens have been curious about the investor and the 2023 Fabian Marta case.

According to Missouri laws, Fabian Marta will receive 10 years to lifetime imprisonment if found guilty

As reported by brobible, child abduction in Missouri belongs to the class A of felony charges. Thus, if found guilty by the court, Fabian Marta will get ten years to life in prison. He has been arrested under the code RSMO 565.115 by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The accused investor's bail has been set at $15,000 in Chesterfield, Missouri. On July 24, 2023, three days into his arrest, the man has gotten released right after an initial appearance in court. The particular details from the kidnapping case are yet to be released to the public. But as per the information given by Missouri Courts' official website, Marta has allegedly been accused of removing a less than 14-year-old non-family member without the consent of the child's parents.

After the news of the arrest surfaced online, netizens had a lot to say regarding the accused and the case. Some of them have even said that Fabian Marta would “groom girls” of different ages for alleged sugar daddy or sugar baby parties.

Is anyone surprised? Anyone at all? NEW: One of the funders of the anti-child trafficking hit film “Sound of Freedom” was recently arrested and charged with — you guessed it — FELONY CHILD KIDNAPPING.Is anyone surprised? Anyone at all? pic.twitter.com/CzjYeiO396

Jim Stewartson, an anti-disinfo activist whose tweet has been embedded above, has opened up about the case on Twitter. Stewartson wrote:

"Sound of Freedom funder Fabian Marta, who grooms women and girls into all ages ‘Sugar Baby / Sugar Daddy’ parties has been arrested for Felony Child Kidnapping."

The activist further said:

"This is a very serious felony involving a non family member under the age of 14. It has a minimum sentence of 10 years with a potential life sentence. Fabian Marta also deleted his Facebook posts today."

Now, it remains to be seen whether or not Marta will be found guilty of his charges.

More on Sound of Freedom

The main theme of Sound of Freedom is rescuing children from heinous child trafficking rings. The movie revolves around an anti-s*x trafficking organization, referred to as Ballard's Operation Underground Railroad. Written by Alejandro Monteverde and Rod Barr, the film is directed by Monteverde.

The indie action film has become a box office hit, which had a total budget of $14.5 million. It went on to collect an impressive $155 million at the box office. The cast members of Sound of Freedom include Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard, Bill Camp as Vampiro, Mira Sorvino as Katherine Ballard, Eduardo Verástegui as Paul, and Javier Godino as Jorge, among several others.