Who are the Final 3 in The Bachelor season 28? Details explored

Now that only three episodes are left in The Bachelor season 28, the ABC show's main lead Joey Graziadei has shortlisted three potential love interests out of the 32 contestants. However, the 28-year-old football pro has struggled to make a final decision, as he believes he is falling for all three women.

The newly released episode 9, titled Overnight Dates, aired on Monday, March 11, 2024, and showed Joey sharing his thoughts during a confessional interview. He said:

"I’ve got three great women here that I feel confident about. I’m struggling with the fact that I don’t feel right. I know I have the best intentions; I know I’ve been honest through all of this, I know I have a good heart, and I have so much to give. I just really want someone … to reciprocate it."

Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, and Kelsey Anderson are the final three contestants who made it to the Fantasy Week. All Joey has to do now is make a decision and choose one of these women as his partner.

The Bachelor season 28 lead Joey Graziadei's three love interests

Rachel Nance is one of The Bachelor season 28 contestants in love with Joey. However, she is scared to express her true feelings. In episode 9, the ICU nurse from Hawaii seeks advice from The Golden Bachelorette star Susan Noles.

In Rachel's official ABC bio, she has been described as someone who wants an "honest, gentle and supportive" partner.

In the recent episode, she opened up about her past relationships and how they affect her to this day. She told Susan that her former boyfriends had cheated on her. That is why Rachel was scared to take the next step and be fully emotionally invested in Joey.

The next The Bachelor cast member is 25-year-old Daisy Kent from Becker, Minnesota. After excelling in her career as an account executive, she is ready to settle down with a "loyal, adventurous, and family-oriented" man, as per her bio.

Episode 9 showcased a more emotional side to her when she talked about her fears regarding admitting that she is in love with Joey.

Sandra Mason told her to not "worry about the others" and to focus on being honest about her feelings. Afterward, on a date with The Bachelor lead, when Daisy shared that she always ended up feeling "shut down" in a relationship, Joey encouraged her to talk about what she felt.

Meanwhile, Kelsey Anderson contemplated about her time on the show after a conversation with The Golden Bachelor's Leslie Fhima, who opened up as well, admitting that she was hurt and upset for the longest time after she wasn't chosen as "the one."

This made Kelsey rethink her decision to stay on the show as she doesn't want to go through heartbreak. The 25-year-old Junior Project Manager told Joey that she didn't want to wait around and find out whether she was his number one or not.

At the end of the episode, she said:

“I keep going back to what Leslie said. I would be devastated.I would rather leave now than have my heart completely broken."

The Bachelor season 28 episode 10, which will be released on March 18, 2024, will reveal whether Kelsey exits the show or not.