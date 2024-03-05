The Bachelor season 28: How old is Maria Georgas? Age, family, accident details, and more 

Maria Georgas, The Bachelor season 28 cast member, has managed to leave a lasting impact on this season's main lead, Joey Graziadei. Maria is a 29-year-old Canadian who joined the dating show in an attempt to win Joey's heart. Despite an unpleasant prior experience of seeking a true bond, Maria is willing to settle down and leave her "short-term flings and situation-ships."

Maria Georgas' official The Bachelor ABC bio introduces her as an "extremely well-rounded" person, giving a sneak peek into her personality traits and interests. It further mentions her love of horror movies, among other preferences and quirks.

"Maria's interests are extremely well-rounded, including a black belt in Taekwondo karate, a love for a big plate of spaghetti, and an obsession with horror movies. She wants a man who can embrace her passions, and while Maria loves horror, she hopes Joey won't leave her ghosted!"

The bio also mentions that the season 28 contestant is a "bold, outgoing woman" who is ready to express explicitly "what her heart wants."

The Bachelor season 28 cast member Maria Georgas is a 29-year-old Executive Assistant from Ontario

The Bachelor season 28 cast mate grew up in Kleinburg, Ontario. She is the daughter of the president of Jubilee Candy Corp, Nick Georgas, who she introduced to the audience in her intro video. As per Nick Georgas's official LinkedIn profile, he completed his education at the University of Toronto and Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Chicago.

He has previously worked for Can-Pan Candy Inc., G&G Candy Inc., and Global Candy Ltd. as a Production Manager and Equipment Operator. His daughter, Maria on the other hand is an Executive Assistant. The Bachelor contestant has a black belt in Taekwondo, and she also played a small role in the 2005 movie The Pacifer.

Furthermore, as per her bio, Georgas is also a firm believer in psychic readings.

". . . lucky for Maria, a psychic reading recently left her thinking that Joey could be her future husband. Time will tell if the psychic's foresight was right."

However, Maria keeps most of her personal life private, and there isn't much information about her siblings and her education. However, she has opened up about a few of her life struggles in front of The Bachelor season 28 lead. During the February 13, 2024 episode, Maria revealed a near-death experience she and her mom had when she was a kid.

As she shared the details of the car accident, Maria got emotional. She told Joey that a truck had crushed their car completely and could've broken every bone in her mom's body.

"It was really bad. It's like crazy to even think about. My car seat was in like pieces. I was literally pronounced dead at the scene."

Maria further stated that it was a miracle she and her mom came out alive and that it was "very scary." Joey was touched when Maria felt comfortable being vulnerable around him and decided to show a different side of her personality. He was happy to see how there was "so much more" to her.

To see Maria Georgas' journey on the show, readers can stream The Bachelor season 28 exclusively on ABC. The upcoming episode 9 is set to release on Monday, March 11, 2024.