The Bachelor season 28: What will happen in episode 8, will Joey talk about his future? Details explored 

The Bachelor season 28 episode 8 is scheduled to air on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 8 PM ET on ABC. The upcoming episode will mark the beginning of the hometown dates and is expected to feature the season's leading man and tennis pro, Joey Graziadei, traveling to the hometowns of the four remaining contestants to meet their families and contemplate a future together.

Following the conclusion of The Bachelor episode 7, only four contestants remain: Maria Georgas, Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, and Kelsey Anderson, out of the initial thirty-two women who had appeared on the ABC show to vie for Joey Graziadei's heart. The upcoming episode will kick off with Joey's first hometown date with Daisy Kent.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming episode.

What to expect from The Bachelor season 28 episode 8? (Speculative)

As season 28 frontman Joey Graziadei has finally made up his mind about the Top 4 women he sees as his potential future partner, viewers can anticipate the upcoming episode to feature him embarking on the final journey to find the perfect match for himself throughout the Hometown Dates.

As there are four remaining contestants, namely Maria Georgas, Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, and Kelsey Anderson, the next few episodes are expected to feature each of them taking Joey on a hometown date and introducing him to their families. The upcoming episode, in particular, will feature Joey's date with Daisy Kent in her hometown of Becker, Minnesota.

In the next episode, viewers can anticipate Daisy introducing her beau, Joey, to her family. Joey is expected to make the most of the opportunity and gather all the signs that would allow him to make an informed decision about whether Daisy is his perfect match this season or not. The two can also be expected to discuss their shared future in case Joey chooses to progress their relationship.

The filming for episode 8 took place in October 2023. According to Reality Steve, Joey and Daisy were photographed together as they arrived at her hometown in Becker, Minnesota.

A look into Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent's relationship on The Bachelor season 28

Daisy is a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota. Joey saw her when she arrived at the Bachelor Mansion on the first night of the premiere in a red pickup truck with a tree in the back since she was raised on a Christmas tree farm.

Daisy later gave Joey a kiss in front of the Christmas tree. Daisy spent the following couple of weeks going on group dates. But she did have some alone time with Joey, and she asked him to give her feet a massage.

Eventually, in the seventh episode of The Bachelor season 28, Daisy was given another chance to go on a solo date with Joey, during which he gave her the rose. They took pleasure in riding horses and lounging in a hot tub. Their relationship seemed to be getting stronger. They played ice hockey and shared a kiss after that. Later on, Daisy acknowledged in her confessional that she had fallen in love with Joey.

The Bachelor season 28 episode 8 airs on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 8 PM ET on ABC.