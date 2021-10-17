Who is Francesco Facchinetti? DJ left with broken nose after being allegedly punched by Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has got himself trapped in another controversy after he reportedly punched DJ Francesco Facchinetti in the face and broke his nose.

DJ Francesco Facchinetti from Italy said that while hanging out with McGregor and his fiancée in Rome at 2.30 AM on October 17, McGregor punched him in the face. Facchinetti said the attack was unprovoked.

The DJ shared a video that showed the injuries and mentioned that he and his wife were initially having fun and Conor invited them to a party. Facchinetti said he would sue Conor and added that the latter could have hit anyone. He called Conor McGregor a violent and dangerous person.

Facchinetti’s wife said that McGregor suddenly punched her husband. While they were being invited to another party, Facchinetti simply said “Okay, let’s go” and McGregor then hit him. The DJ’s wife further added that her husband fell on the table and then on the ground.

Francesco Facchinetti’s wife turned back and saw McGregor’s friends were holding him since he was on the verge of hitting the DJ again. Since McGregor will be in Italy until October 26, Facchinetti’s wife asked everyone to stay away from him.

About Francesco Facchinetti in brief

Francesco Facchinetti at the Match of the Heart live from the Bentegodi Stadium in Verona with the challenges of the teams led by Alessandra Amoroso, Massimo Giletti, Gianni Morandi and Salmo. (Image via Getty Images)

Born on May 2, 1980 and also known as Oz, he is a 41-year-old DJ, producer, singer, musician, and TV presenter. He made his debut as a singer in 2003 with the release of the song, La canzone del capitano. His three more albums released later and he participated in the Sanremo Music Festival.

Francesco Facchinetti participated in the reality show, L’isola dei famosi in 2004. He was a presenter of X Factor's Italian version from 2008. Facchinetti was also a coach on the reality show, The Voice of Italy, and a commentator on Beastmaster, show, Ultimate Beastmaster on Netflix.

Born in Milan, Francesco Facchinetti's father Roby Facchinetti is a keyboardist for the pop band Pooh. He also founded the Italian EDM group named We Are PresidentS.

