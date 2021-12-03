Who is Francia James? Playboy model kicked out of Miami mall for nutcracker stunt

Playboy model Francia James was recently “kicked out” of a mall in Miami for filming a public stunt wearing only body paint and knickers while impersonating the Nutcracker.

The model also took to Instagram to share a video from her nutcracker stunt last month. In the video, Francia is seen standing in the middle of the mall offering peanuts to men:

“You want a nut? You can take a nut.”

While several men were left amused with the model’s action, a security guard was unimpressed. The officer arrived at the scene and asked Francia to turn off her camera. He also asked her to leave the venue. Following their exchange, the model can be heard saying she always gets “kicked out”:

“I can’t believe I got kicked out. I always get kicked out.”

The nutcracker stunt video went viral immediately upon release and garnered more than 1.5 million views. Several of Francia’s followers also flocked to her comments to praise her hilarious move.

Francia James had gone viral for dressing up as Na’vi from Avatar in 2015

Francia James is known as a 'Playboy' model (Image via Francia James/Instagram)

Francia James is a professional model, known for being featured in Playboy magazine. She also calls herself a “fitness model” and “comedic content creator.” She is 30 years old and hails from Manizales, Columbia.

The model is currently based in Miami and is recognized for her photoshoot pictures on Instagram. She first went viral for dressing up as Na’vi from Avatar along with another woman in 2015. In 2019, she also made news for her petting videos with an elephant and a lemur, respectively.

That same year, a police officer from Florida was sent on leave for taking part in one of Francia’s stunt videos. More recently, she made headlines for her nutcracker stunt video in a Miami mall.

Over the years, Francia James has amassed a huge following on social media. She currently has over 9 million followers on Instagram.

Edited by Prem Deshpande